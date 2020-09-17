Bookkeeper360 Launches App That Integrates with Xero to Provide Real-Time Business Insights

WOODBURY, N.Y., Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bookkeeper360, an accounting platform for startups and growth-stage businesses, today announced its Bookkeeper360 App is available in the Xero App Marketplace .

Bookkeeper360

Since 2012, Bookkeeper360 has serviced and advised thousands of small business owners by leveraging technology to deliver more streamlined back office and accounting solutions, allowing business owners to focus on growth. The launch of the Bookkeeper360 App deepens Bookkeeper360's mission for small business success by providing small business owners with the tools and resources needed to navigate the financial complexities and burdens of running a business.

The Bookkeeper360 App integrates with Xero and includes performance and cash flow dashboards, real-time metrics such as cash burn, and scorecards to track revenue and net income goals. In addition, the Bookkeeper360 App provides on-demand access to a full team of bookkeepers, CPAs, and experienced advisors who can assist with all aspects of bookkeeping, back office, payroll, and business advisory.

"We are very excited to announce the launch of the Bookkeeper360 app, which is the perfect tool for any entrepreneur looking to grow their business," said Nick Pasquarosa, Founder & CEO of Bookkeeper360. "Between our app and award-winning service team, Bookkeeper360 delivers a complete business finance solution."

"As a Xero Platinum Partner, Bookkeeper360 have been early adopters of cloud technology and are at the forefront of driving innovation in the accounting profession," said Ben Richmond, US Country Manager at Xero. "Nick's customer-focused approach allows the firm to do more for small business, which we've seen through the launch of the Bookkeeper360 App that helps business owners seamlessly integrate with Xero to track their goals and important business Metrics."

Learn more and get started with a 14-day free trial.

About Bookkeeper360

Bookkeeper360 is a technology-driven accounting solution for startups and established businesses. Our 100% US-Based team specializes in accounting, advisory, payroll, and tax compliance, so business owners can focus on what matters most.

Bookkeeper360 is trusted by thousands of small businesses nationwide, has been recognized as a two-time winner of Xero's Top Partner of the Year award, and ranked as one of Inc. 5000's Fastest-Growing Companies for the past three years. Bookkeeper360 is considered a trailblazer in the industry and has been published in Forbes, Accounting Today, Business Insider, CPA Practice Advisor, and other editorial outlets. For more information, visit bookkeeper360.com or call (800) 478-5082.

Media Contact:

Dante Montovano

(800) 478-5082

[email protected]

SOURCE Bookkeeper360

Related Links

https://bookkeeper360.com/

