Bookkeeper360 Ranks No. 1796 on the 2020 Inc. 5000 list of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. magazine revealed that Bookkeeper360 is No.1796 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses.

"I'm incredibly proud of Bookkeeper360's accomplishment for making the Inc. 5000 list for the past three years. This success would not have been possible without our hard-working team and extraordinary clients," said Nick Pasquarosa, Founder and CEO, Bookkeeper360 .

"The companies on this year's Inc. 5000 come from nearly every realm of business," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "From health and software to media and hospitality, the 2020 list proves that no matter the sector, incredible growth is based on the foundations of tenacity and opportunism."

Not only have the companies on the 2020 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but the list as a whole shows staggering growth compared with prior lists as well. The 2020 Inc. 5000 achieved an incredible three-year average growth of over 500 percent, and a median rate of 165 percent. The Inc. 5000's aggregate revenue was $209 billion in 2019, accounting for over 1 million jobs over the past three years.

About Bookkeeper360

Bookkeeper360 is a technology driven accounting solution for startups and established businesses. Our 100% US-Based team specializes in accounting, advisory, payroll, and tax compliance so business owners can focus on what matters most.

Bookkeeper360 is trusted by thousands of small businesses nationwide, has been recognized as a two-time winner of Xero's Top Partner of the Year award, and ranked as one of Inc. 5000's Fastest-Growing Companies for the past three years. Bookkeeper360 is considered a trailblazer in the industry and has been published in Forbes, Accounting Today, Business Insider, CPA Practice Advisor, and other editorial outlets. For more information, visit bookkeeper360.com or call (800) 478-5082.

About Inc. Media

Founded in 1979 and acquired in 2005 by Mansueto Ventures, Inc. is the only major brand dedicated exclusively to owners and managers of growing private companies, with the aim to deliver real solutions for today's innovative company builders. Inc. took home the National Magazine Award for General Excellence in both 2014 and 2012. The total monthly audience reach for the brand has been growing significantly, from 2,000,000 in 2010 to more than 20,000,000 today. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

