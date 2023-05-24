Bookkeeping Near Me vs Outsource Bookkeeping Offshore - IBN Technologies Helps Small Businesses in the US Choose the Best of Both Worlds

A 120+ strong team of virtual, offshore bookkeepers help complete the search of 'bookkeeping near me' for a lot of US-based small businesses, in a highly cost-effective manner, being served by the finance and accounting department of IBN Technologies.

PUNE, India, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- US businesses are frantically looking to outsource bookkeeping services near them, daily. Average monthly searches (United States) for 'bookkeeping near me' is in the range of 10K to 100K as of this writing! The finance and accounting department of IBN Technologies takes care of bookkeeping services in the US for small and medium sized businesses as well as helps accounting firms and CPAs with an extended offshore team, based on their requirements.

Bookkeeping Near Me

According to a 2023 report, the global market for finance and accounting outsourcing is estimated to reach USD 68.8 billion by 2030. Within the accounting world, outsourcing services are becoming the fastest growing sector as organizations focus on their core strengths. Various studies show that in the post-Covid era, addition of offshore staff that can be deployed under remote working settings is helping US businesses save big and grow fast.

As a leading outsourcing services company, IBN works with clients in a range of industries serving them not only with finance and accounting services but also with BPO and back-office services. Across industries, here are few common challenges that US small businesses face in finance and accounting functions:

Overall lack of accounting knowledge and compliances

Accounts Payable and Accounts Receivable

Incorrect entries of transactions in books

Reconciliations of financial statements

Payroll processing

Data security

Complexity of the accounting processes involving raw materials, inventory, cost of goods, finished goods, cost of goods sold, etc.

Planning for Raw Materials vis-à-vis Inventory Management

Budgeting, Forecasting and Statements of Cash Flows

Commission and Brokerage reconciliations

Revenue Recognition & Reconciliation and Sales Reconciliation with POS system

Reconciling Discount Coupon Sales

Reconciling Merchant accounts

Tips Reconciliation

Petty Cash Reconciliation

Management of Multiple Locations, where applicable

etc.

"We pride ourselves in partnering with USA small businesses to help them save up to 50% on their operational costs when it comes to finance and accounting functions," says Mr. Ajay Mehta, CEO and Founder of IBN Technologies. "With CERT certification for data security, access to 120+ certified bookkeepers on US accounting processes and software along with a 99.99% accuracy in delivered work – US SMBs and CPAs trust the finance and accounting department of IBN Technologies with their businesses."

Whether you are looking for bookkeeping near me in California or remote New York bookkeepers, IBN Technologies offers the best offshore virtual bookkeeping services options with models of hourly, part-time and full-time resources that offer the required expertise, experience, knowledge and exposure to US GAAP's & IFRS processes. These human resources work as an extended offshore team reporting directly to you or the in-house manager, ensuring round-the-clock active work, when required.

Whether it is a business' need to cover data and information on procure to pay, quote to cash, record to report or an industry specific requirement, the team of bookkeepers at IBN Tech are ready to help the small business owner face any challenge when it comes to the bookkeeping processes. With a clear understanding that a 'one size fits all' approach in bookkeeping for small business does not apply, the IBN team emphasizes on a very focused approach to bookkeeping for each of its clients, based on the clients' industry of business.

Small Businesses looking for 'bookkeeping near me' should consider the following benefits of outsourcing bookkeeping offshore to IBN Tech:

Save Up to 50% Operational Costs while bettering operational efficiency

Reports and Financial Analysis specific to a small business and industry it belongs to

Peace of Mind in terms of Accuracy and Accounting Standards

Dedicated Resources and Access to Experts

Quick Turnaround – An offshore team or team member can be available at any required time

Easily Expand virtual team without overhead costs

Fill up the form on https://www.ibntech.com/finance-and-accounting-services/ and get in touch for any finance and accounting services related requirements.

About IBN Technologies

IBN Technologies LLC is an outsourcing specialist company with clients in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Middle East, and India. The quality of IBN Tech procedures is guaranteed by ISO 9001:2015, 27001:2013 as well as a CMMI-5 certification. In its more than 24 years of existence, IBN has become a leading IT, KPO and BPO outsourcing specialized company in the Finance & Accounting, CPAs, Hedge Fund & Other Alternative Investment business, Banking, Travel, Human Resource & Retail Industry sectors.

