BookNook Announces Free Back-to-School Access for Teachers

Teachers will be able to quickly establish students' reading levels and then conduct live remote small group reading sessions to confirm those levels through personalized real-time instruction. BookNook will offer both an active benchmarking tool that teachers can easily use remotely as well as its signature passive assessment capability that sets students reading levels automatically based on their interactions with digital texts.

"So much is being asked of teachers right now, from attending to the socio-emotional needs of children to addressing the unprecedented reading skill caps caused by Covid Slide," said BookNook CEO Michael Lombardo. "We wanted to do something that would make teachers' jobs easier while also helping students get back on track in reading."

Data released by BookNook earlier this summer showed that teachers who used the program for small group instruction during distance learning in the spring saw remarkable benefits for students. 90% of regular BookNook users showed no Covid Slide, with the average student making progress in reading level comparable to what would be expected in the classroom.

"I enjoyed the structure of the program, the flexibility for teachers to change lessons at their discretion, and for the opportunity for interaction with students. It has a wide variety of books on many different skill levels and I think it will be helpful to the students as they prepare for virtual learning in the fall," said Leanda Morgan, a 3rd grade teacher in Shelby County Schools.

Free teacher accounts will have no limitations on content, features, or numbers of students and teachers will not be asked for a credit card number. Teachers will be able to use free accounts for 30 days, which can be extended through the end of the semester.

BookNook is a social enterprise on a mission to close the reading opportunity gap by using technology to provide every student access to world class teaching, whether at school or online. Founded in 2016, BookNook has quickly grown to partner with hundreds of schools, school districts, and nonprofits across 32 states. It has received national recognition for its impact on students' reading ability and its unique equity-based pricing model .

