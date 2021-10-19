BookNook Announces New Opportunities for Virtual Teachers

"We believe in the power of live human teaching as the best way to accelerate learning for students while also supporting their socio-emotional development," said Michael Lombardo, Founder & CEO of BookNook. "As we continue our rapid growth, we are excited to be able to invite thousands of experienced educators to help us advance our mission of promoting equity in education."

Multiple peer-reviewed studies have shown that tutoring and small group instruction are among the most effective ways to accelerate student learning. BookNook follows the principles of High Dosage Tutoring, where students receive two to four regular sessions each week, working with the same teacher or tutor and utilizing a rigorous, standards-aligned curriculum.

The company expects to engage 10,000 virtual teachers to provide support for 80,000 students by the end of the 2021-2022 school year. BookNook tutoring takes place both during and after-school and most teachers are expected to be engaged in a part-time capacity.

"BookNook has been such a positive experience in my teaching! It has really helped me grow as an educator as I have worked with students K-8 in small literacy groups," said Hannah Fried, who provided summer tutoring through the MSU Urban Immersion Fellowship. "The best part of working with BookNook is my students--from greeting them and talking about their weeks to reading with them, this experience has been invaluable."

"This is an unprecedented time for teachers and tutors alike," said Jason Singer, Vice-President of BookNook's Tutor Experience. "Through our partnerships with K12 schools and districts, BookNook offers mission-driven educators the opportunity to have a real and powerful impact on the academic lives of students who need us most."

