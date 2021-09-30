BookNook Appoints Education Leader Verjeana McCotter-Jacobs to Board of Directors

"As a social enterprise experiencing rapid growth, we are very fortunate to have Verjeana serve on our board," said Michael Lombardo, Founder and CEO of BookNook. "Thanks to both her experience as a school board member and executive at NSBA, Verjeana has a keen understanding of the challenges and complexities facing school districts today."

Verjeana McCotter-Jacobs is a bold, transformative leader with over 30 years of experience as a strong advocate in the legal, educational, and public safety arenas. Having served in numerous leadership roles, she is attuned to diverse audiences, respects the importance of cultural competence, and has great appreciation of the value of cross-sector collaborations within communities.

In her current role as the Chief Transformation Officer for the National School Boards Association (NSBA), Verjeana leads the organization's members services, as well as equity, equality, and social justice efforts. She has also served as the Chair, Prince Georges' County Board of Education; President, Maryland Association of Boards of Education; and Chair, National Council of Urban Boards of Education, leading key legislative, capital improvement, and education reform efforts.

Verjeana is a 23-year Department of Corrections professional, who retired at the rank of Lt. Colonel, and was an adjunct college professor at the University of Maryland, University College (UMUC), where she taught in a variety of disciplines including criminology/criminal justice, juvenile justice, race and crime, and a host of other legal and behavioral science subjects.

About BookNook

Founded in 2016, BookNook is a synchronous, evidence-based online learning platform that strives to ensure equitable access to rigorous and engaging instruction through technology innovation. A comprehensive turnkey solution that brings much-needed online support and tutoring for students, BookNook has quickly grown to partner with hundreds of schools, school districts, and nonprofits across 35 states, receiving national recognition for its impact on students' reading ability and unique equity-based pricing model. For more information, visit booknooklearning.com .

