BookNook Earns Stanford NSSA Badge for Alignment with Tutoring Program Design Standards

CINCINNATI, Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BookNook, an ESSA Tier 1-rated provider of high-impact virtual tutoring for K–8 students, has been awarded the prestigious Tutoring Program Design Badge from the National Student Support Accelerator at Stanford University. This three-year designation recognizes BookNook's alignment with nationally endorsed Tutoring Quality Standards, affirming the strength and intentionality of its program design for both reading and math.

Awarded after a rigorous, third-party review by education researchers and practitioners, the Badge reflects BookNook's full alignment in key areas, including instructional dosage, tutor support, data use, instructional materials, and overall program cohesion.

"This recognition from Stanford's NSSA reflects the intentionality and research foundation behind our work," said Kristin Werk, CEO of BookNook. "We believe every student deserves the right support at the right time. Our design Badge confirms that BookNook is built to deliver on that promise."

Why BookNook Earned the Badge:

Structured, evidence-based design for both reading and math, grounded in 30+ years of research

Live, synchronous instruction delivered by vetted tutors who are supported and continuously developed

Tailored support for Tier 2 and Tier 3 intervention, multilingual learners, and students with unfinished learning

Consistent 1-to-1 and small-group sessions, three times per week, with a clear lesson framework

Built-in progress tracking and real-time data tools for educators, families, and district leaders

Flexible implementation that supports school-day, afterschool, and extended learning programs

The NSSA Badge affirms that BookNook is a strategic partner in accelerating academic growth and delivering measurable impact for students who need it most.

BookNook delivers high-impact tutoring in reading and math for K–8 students. Backed by rigorous research and supported tutors, our live, small-group, and 1-to-1 sessions help students build skills, confidence, and momentum. With alignment to learning standards, flexible implementation models, and built-in progress tracking, BookNook is built to help districts drive results at scale. Millions of tutoring sessions have already helped students across the country grow together with BookNook.

