BookNook Names Kristin Werk as Chief Executive Officer

Seasoned EdTech leader with a focus on operational excellence and team empowerment to drive BookNook's next phase of growth

OAKLAND, Calif., Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BookNook, a leading provider of high-impact tutoring solutions, is proud to announce that Kristin Werk has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer, advancing from her role as Interim CEO. With over two decades of experience in education technology and leadership, Kristin brings a passion for operational efficiency, talent development, and scalable growth.

Since joining BookNook in 2023 as Chief Operating Officer, Kristin has played a pivotal role in expanding the company's services, including the recent addition of math tutoring. Her proven ability to mentor teams and foster collaborative environments aligns with BookNook's commitment to delivering exceptional educational support.

"BookNook's mission at its core is to enhance academic achievement and instill a love of learning in every child," said Kristin Werk. "By keeping the student at the center of all our decisions, we will continue to close learning gaps for students across the country. BookNook's talented team remains dedicated to delivering high-quality tutoring solutions that positively impact both educators and learners. I came to BookNook because of my passion to help every student reach their full potential. I am honored to be able to serve in this role at such a vitally important time in our industry."

Kristin's extensive background in the education sector includes leadership roles at NWEA and Questar Assessment, where she drove initiatives focused on scalable operations, employee empowerment, and high-quality service delivery. As CEO, Kristin will continue to guide BookNook's expansion, ensuring the company's mission of providing research-backed tutoring remains at the forefront.

Brad Baumgartner, former CEO now serving on BookNook's Board of Directors supporting the strategic direction of the company, said, "Kristin has been on this journey with us for some time and has demonstrated remarkable leadership. I am excited to see all the incredible things she will accomplish in this new chapter."

As BookNook continues its growth into new subject areas and markets, Kristin's leadership will be instrumental in propelling the company forward, delivering impactful results for schools and districts nationwide.

About BookNook:

BookNook is a leading online tutoring platform that provides high-impact, research-backed tutoring services to students nationwide. With a focus on reading and math intervention, BookNook's platform supports K–8 students through a synchronous learning environment led by a network of vetted tutors. Visit www.booknook.com to learn more.

