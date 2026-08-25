Books-A-Million Named to TIME's List of America's Best Private Companies

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Books-A-Million (BAM), one of the nation's premier book retailers, announced that it has been recognized by TIME and Statista as one of America's Best Private Companies of 2026. This inaugural list honors 500 privately owned businesses across the United States that have demonstrated excellence in employee satisfaction, positive social impact, and overall corporate performance.

The recognition comes as a result of a rigorous analysis conducted by TIME and Statista, which evaluated private companies based on employee surveys and their contributions to societal well-being and the economic landscape.

"Being named one of America's Best Private Companies is a tremendous honor and a testament to the hard work, passion, and commitment of our entire team," said Terrance G. Finley, CEO of Books-A-Million. "At Books-A-Million, we have always believed that our strength lies in our people. Creating an environment where our associates feel valued, supported, and empowered is central to our mission. This recognition reinforces that our focus on fostering a culture of excellence and community is the right path forward."

"We recognize that the talent we attract today will define our success tomorrow," added Finley. "This recognition is more than just an award—it is a signal to current and prospective team members that Books-A-Million is a place where they can build meaningful careers, contribute to a legacy of literacy and community engagement, and grow alongside an organization that truly cares about their future."

For more information about Books-A-Million and to view career opportunities, please visit [www.booksamillion.com].

About Books-A-Million

Books-A-Million, headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, is one of the nation's leading book retailers. With a commitment to promoting literacy and fostering a love for reading, BAM offers a diverse selection of books, magazines, toys, technology, and gifts across its retail locations and online platform. Dedicated to providing an exceptional shopping experience and serving local communities, Books-A-Million remains a cornerstone of the American retail landscape.

Deborah Kohan, [email protected]

SOURCE Books-A-Million, Inc.