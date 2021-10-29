Books-A-Million's Annual Book & Toy Drive Aims to Raise $2,000,000 Worth of Donations This Holiday Season

"The amazing customers and associates of Books-A-Million support the holiday Book & Toy Drive in a tremendous way," said Scott Kappler, Executive Vice President of Operations. "It's because of their generosity that this incredible campaign spreads holiday cheer to children and organizations in need during this special time of year."

Among the many charities across the nation that benefit from this campaign are various branches of The Ronald McDonald House, The Salvation Army, children's hospitals, and Toys for Tots.

This annual Book & Toy Drive has become a highlight of the season of giving, allowing generous Books-A-Million customers to make a positive impact on the community in a way that's just as easy as it is rewarding. By choosing a particular book or toy to donate, they can ensure that their donation has personal meaning for them—and brings a welcome boost of holiday joy to those who receive it.

Books-A-Million is a well-established source for books, toys, games, collectibles and gifts for every age and interest. Operating more than 200 locations in 32 states as well as a thriving online store, Books-A-Million delivers top-notch customer service and remarkable value through special offers, exclusive sales, and the award-winning Millionaire's Club.

Books-A-Million has seen exponential growth over more than 100 years in business, from its humble origin in 1917 as a newsstand in Florence, Alabama, to its current status as the second-largest bookseller in the United States.

Find your nearest Books-A-Million store at booksamillion.com/storefinder, and follow Books-A-Million on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok.

