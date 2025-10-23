Books Balanced and Bound for Growth: BooXkeeping Celebrates a Standout Q3

The tech-driven bookkeeping franchise continues to expand nationwide, with a focus on strategic growth, franchise support, and innovation headed into 2026.

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BooXkeeping , the nation's leading bookkeeping franchise, wrapped up a successful third quarter marked by new openings, system-wide innovation and growing momentum heading into 2026.

"We sold two franchises in Q3, and we really feel the momentum building to hit our targets," said Max Emma , CEO of BooXkeeping . "Interest in the brand keeps growing, and as we continue developing additional SBA financing options, more people have the opportunity to open their own bookkeeping franchise."

This quarter also marked the rollout of BooXDesk 2.0 , BooXkeeping's upgraded proprietary CRM platform. The system includes a mobile app, integrated lead management, e-signature tools and calendar scheduling, creating an all-in-one platform for franchisees to manage their businesses efficiently.

"We've had the original BooXDesk system since the beginning of the franchise, but I felt it was time to redevelop it and bring in more advanced technology," Emma said. "It was a long process, and I'm very proud of the team for putting it together. Now it's fully rolled out to our franchisees and internal team."

BooXkeeping's success is also fueled by its long-standing partnership with Intuit. Last year, the brand ranked eighth in the nation for subscriptions managed and sold, allowing it to offer exclusive discounts to clients. The savings and support help franchisees build stronger relationships and capture more market share.

At the same time, BooXkeeping continues to invest in its franchisees' growth and education. Its 3-6-9-12 training program provides one full year of coaching and education, including three months of accounting instruction, six months of waived royalties, nine months of business development training and 12 months of executive coaching. "Training, training, training — that's always been the most important thing for us," Emma said. "The total value of what we provide in coaching and education actually exceeds the franchise fee itself."

Looking ahead, BooXkeeping is preparing to launch an innovative new model that will allow franchisees to purchase client portfolios alongside their franchise, helping them start cash flow positive from day one. "We anticipate a very high interest in the franchise and rapid growth," Emma said.

Emma says the brand's continued growth will remain rooted in its people, culture and long-term relationships. "It's not about a hard sale," he said. "We're looking for like-minded people who align with our culture and our commitment to quality. Bookkeeping is an industry that's growing fast, but very few providers are incorporating technology and AI the way we are. That's what keeps BooXkeeping ahead."

BooXkeeping's performance in Q3 shows its strength as the only true bookkeeping franchise in the United States that combines scalable systems, innovative tools and a people-first approach to business ownership.

