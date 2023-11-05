Books market size to increase by USD 33.21 billion | APAC will account for 38% of market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The books market by type, distribution channel, and geography - forecast and analysis 2023-2027 report has been published by Technavio. Market size is forecast to grow by USD 33.21 billion between 2022 and 2027. However, the growth momentum will be accelerating at a CAGR of 5.43%. By region, the global books market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. APAC will account for 38% of market growth during the forecast period. Another region offering significant growth opportunities to vendors is North America. The increased use of hardware, such as interactive whiteboard software (IWB), tablets, and simulation-based learning hardware by schools, is propelling the adoption of education hardware systems. These developments induce the culture of online learning and hence, are expected to accelerate the adoption of such textbooks, boosting the regional market growth during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. Download A PDF Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Books Market 2023-2027

Company Profiles

The books market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:

Bertelsmann SE & Co. KGaA: The company offers books such as The Whittier.

The company offers books such as The Whittier. Bloomsbury Publishing Plc: The company offers books such as The Book of Everlasting Things.

The company offers books such as The Book of Everlasting Things. Idea and Design Works LLC: The company offers books such as Principles of Internal Medicine.

The company offers books such as Principles of Internal Medicine. Morris Publishing: The company offers books such as Traditional Comic Book.

The company offers books such as Traditional Comic Book. RELX Plc.

Roli Books

Rupa Publications India Pvt. Ltd.

Scholastic Corp.

To gain access to more vendor profiles available with Technavio Buy the report

Market Dynamics

The market is driven by factors like the increasing usage of interactive books for early literacy, the growing popularity of eBooks, and the growing use of gamification for interactive learning. However, digital addiction is hindering market growth.

Competitive Analysis

The report includes competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last three years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc. Request a Sample

Market Segmentation

By type, the market is classified into adult books, higher education course materials, K-12 instructional materials, children's books, and others. The adult books accounted for the largest share of the market in 2022.

accounted for the largest share of the market in 2022. By geography, the market is classified as North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa . APAC held the largest share of the market in 2022.

Related Reports:

The battery market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 17.22% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 229.86 billion. This report extensively covers market segmentation by application (portable batteries, automotive batteries, and industrial batteries), type (lithium-ion battery, lead acid battery, nickel metal hydride battery, nickel cadmium battery, and others), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The digital publishing market is projected to grow by USD 105.96 billion with a CAGR of 13.01% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026. Furthermore, this report extensively covers the market segmentation by type (Text content, video content, and audio content), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Technavio's library includes over 17,000+ reports, covering more than 2,000 emerging technologies. Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" at just USD 5,000 and get lifetime access to Technavio Insights

What are the Key Data Covered in this books market Report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the books market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the books market size and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the market across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and and Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of books market vendors

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by Type

7 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Company Landscape

12 Company Analysis

13 Appendix

About US

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio