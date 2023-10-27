Books market size to increase by USD 33.21 billion | The increasing usage of interactive books for early literacy drives market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The books market by type, distribution channel, and geography - forecast and analysis 2023-2027 report has been published by Technavio. Market size is forecast to grow by USD 33.21 billion between 2022 and 2027. However, the growth momentum will be accelerating at a CAGR of 5.43%. The market is driven by factors like the increasing usage of interactive books for early literacy, the growing popularity of eBooks, and the growing use of gamification for interactive learning. However, digital addiction is hindering market growth.The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. Download A PDF Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Books Market 2023-2027

Company Profiles

The books market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:

Bertelsmann SE & Co. KGaA: The company offers books such as The Whittier.

The company offers books such as The Whittier. Bloomsbury Publishing Plc: The company offers books such as The Book of Everlasting Things.

The company offers books such as The Book of Everlasting Things. Idea and Design Works LLC: The company offers books such as Principles of Internal Medicine.

The company offers books such as Principles of Internal Medicine. Morris Publishing: The company offers books such as Traditional Comic Book.

The company offers books such as Traditional Comic Book. RELX Plc.

Roli Books

Rupa Publications India Pvt. Ltd.

Scholastic Corp.

To gain access to more vendor profiles available with Technavio Buy the report

Regional Analysis

By region, the global books market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. APAC will account for 38% of market growth during the forecast period. Another region offering significant growth opportunities to vendors is North America. The increased use of hardware, such as interactive whiteboard software (IWB), tablets, and simulation-based learning hardware by schools, is propelling the adoption of education hardware systems. These developments induce the culture of online learning and hence, are expected to accelerate the adoption of such textbooks, boosting the regional market growth during the forecast period.

Competitive Analysis

The report includes competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last three years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc. Request a Sample

Market Segmentation

By type, the market is classified into adult books, higher education course materials, K-12 instructional materials, children's books, and others. The adult books accounted for the largest share of the market in 2022.

accounted for the largest share of the market in 2022. By geography, the market is classified as North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa . APAC held the largest share of the market in 2022.

What are the Key Data Covered in this books market Report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the books market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the books market size and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the market across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and and Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of books market vendors

Books market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 179 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.43% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 33.21 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 4.96 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 38% Key countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Aleph Book Co., Bertelsmann SE and Co. KGaA, Bloomsbury Publishing Plc, Coordination Group Publications Ltd., Georg von Holtzbrinck GmbH and Co. KG, Idea and Design Works LLC, McGraw Hill Education Inc., Morris Publishing, News Corp., Oxford University Press, Pearson Plc, RELX Plc, Roli Books, Rupa Publications India Pvt. Ltd., Scholastic Corp., The Bureau International de I Edition Francaise, The Walt Disney Co., Thomson Reuters Corp., ViacomCBS Inc., and Vivendi SE Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD billion)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD billion)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global books market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global books market 2017 - 2021 (USD billion)

4.2 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 (USD billion)

4.3 Distribution channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Distribution channel Segment 2017 - 2021 (USD billion)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 (USD billion)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 (USD billion)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Type

6.3 Adult books - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Adult books - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD billion)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Adult books - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD billion)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Adult books - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Adult books - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Higher education course materials - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Higher education course materials - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD billion)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Higher education course materials - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD billion)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Higher education course materials - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Higher education course materials - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 K -12 instructional materials - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

-12 instructional materials - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 42: Chart on K-12 instructional materials - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD billion)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on K-12 instructional materials - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD billion)



Exhibit 44: Chart on K-12 instructional materials - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on K-12 instructional materials - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Children books - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 46: Chart on Children books - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD billion)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Children books - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD billion)



Exhibit 48: Chart on Children books - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Children books - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 50: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD billion)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD billion)



Exhibit 52: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.8 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 54: Market opportunity by Type (USD billion)

7 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 55: Chart on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 57: Chart on Comparison by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Comparison by Distribution Channel

7.3 Local book shops - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 59: Chart on Local book shops - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD billion)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Local book shops - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD billion)



Exhibit 61: Chart on Local book shops - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Local book shops - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 63: Chart on Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD billion)



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD billion)



Exhibit 65: Chart on Online - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Online - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Specialty stores - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 67: Chart on Specialty stores - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD billion)



Exhibit 68: Data Table on Specialty stores - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD billion)



Exhibit 69: Chart on Specialty stores - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 70: Data Table on Specialty stores - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Retail shops - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 71: Chart on Retail shops - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD billion)



Exhibit 72: Data Table on Retail shops - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD billion)



Exhibit 73: Chart on Retail shops - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 74: Data Table on Retail shops - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.7 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 75: Market opportunity by Distribution Channel (USD billion)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 76: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 77: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 78: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 79: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 80: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 81: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD billion)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD billion)

Exhibit 83: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 85: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD billion)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD billion)

Exhibit 87: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 89: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD billion)



Exhibit 90: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD billion)



Exhibit 91: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 92: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 93: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD billion)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD billion)

Exhibit 95: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 97: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD billion)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD billion)

Exhibit 99: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 101: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD billion)



Exhibit 102: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD billion)



Exhibit 103: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 104: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 105: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD billion)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD billion)

Exhibit 107: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 109: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD billion)



Exhibit 110: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD billion)



Exhibit 111: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 112: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 113: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD billion)

Exhibit 114: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD billion)

Exhibit 115: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 116: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 117: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD billion)

Exhibit 118: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD billion)

Exhibit 119: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 120: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 121: Market opportunity by geography (USD billion)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 122: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 123: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 124: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 125: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 126: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 127: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Bertelsmann SE and Co. KGaA

Exhibit 128: Bertelsmann SE and Co. KGaA - Overview



Exhibit 129: Bertelsmann SE and Co. KGaA - Business segments



Exhibit 130: Bertelsmann SE and Co. KGaA - Key news



Exhibit 131: Bertelsmann SE and Co. KGaA - Key offerings



Exhibit 132: Bertelsmann SE and Co. KGaA - Segment focus

12.4 Bloomsbury Publishing Plc

Exhibit 133: Bloomsbury Publishing Plc - Overview



Exhibit 134: Bloomsbury Publishing Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 135: Bloomsbury Publishing Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 136: Bloomsbury Publishing Plc - Segment focus

12.5 Georg von Holtzbrinck GmbH and Co. KG

Exhibit 137: Georg von Holtzbrinck GmbH and Co. KG - Overview



Exhibit 138: Georg von Holtzbrinck GmbH and Co. KG - Product / Service



Exhibit 139: Georg von Holtzbrinck GmbH and Co. KG - Key offerings

12.6 Idea and Design Works LLC

Exhibit 140: Idea and Design Works LLC - Overview



Exhibit 141: Idea and Design Works LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 142: Idea and Design Works LLC - Key offerings

12.7 McGraw Hill Education Inc.

Exhibit 143: McGraw Hill Education Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 144: McGraw Hill Education Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 145: McGraw Hill Education Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 146: McGraw Hill Education Inc. - Segment focus

12.8 Morris Publishing

Exhibit 147: Morris Publishing - Overview



Exhibit 148: Morris Publishing - Product / Service



Exhibit 149: Morris Publishing - Key offerings

12.9 News Corp.

Exhibit 150: News Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 151: News Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 152: News Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 153: News Corp. - Segment focus

12.10 Oxford University Press

Press Exhibit 154: Oxford University Press - Overview

Press - Overview

Exhibit 155: Oxford University Press - Product / Service

Press - Product / Service

Exhibit 156: Oxford University Press - Key offerings

12.11 Pearson Plc

Exhibit 157: Pearson Plc - Overview



Exhibit 158: Pearson Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 159: Pearson Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 160: Pearson Plc - Segment focus

12.12 RELX Plc

Exhibit 161: RELX Plc - Overview



Exhibit 162: RELX Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 163: RELX Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 164: RELX Plc - Segment focus

12.13 Scholastic Corp.

Exhibit 165: Scholastic Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 166: Scholastic Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 167: Scholastic Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 168: Scholastic Corp. - Segment focus

12.14 The Walt Disney Co.

Exhibit 169: The Walt Disney Co. - Overview



Exhibit 170: The Walt Disney Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 171: The Walt Disney Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 172: The Walt Disney Co. - Segment focus

12.15 Thomson Reuters Corp.

Exhibit 173: Thomson Reuters Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 174: Thomson Reuters Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 175: Thomson Reuters Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 176: Thomson Reuters Corp. - Segment focus

12.16 ViacomCBS Inc.

Exhibit 177: ViacomCBS Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 178: ViacomCBS Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 179: ViacomCBS Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 180: ViacomCBS Inc. - Segment focus

12.17 Vivendi SE

Exhibit 181: Vivendi SE - Overview



Exhibit 182: Vivendi SE - Business segments



Exhibit 183: Vivendi SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 184: Vivendi SE - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 185: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 186: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for USUSD

Exhibit 187: Currency conversion rates for USUSD

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 188: Research methodology



Exhibit 189: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 190: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 191: List of abbreviations

