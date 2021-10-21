BookScouter Announces Easy Way to Sell Used Textbooks for the Best Price with New Buyback Price Alerts

WILMINGTON, Del., Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BookScouter today announced that college students can apply for a quarterly $500 book scholarship on its textbooks and used books price comparison site. BookScouter.com is the most popular price comparison engine of educational textbooks and the best source for buyback price trending information. BookScouter has introduced email buyback price alerts to users when the prices of textbooks hit a seller's desired threshold for any of more than 200,000 books listed on the site. As textbook prices fluctuate depending on academic lifecycles, BookScouter.com serves as a leading resource for pricing information.

"Textbook buyback prices are always changing, affected by seasonal requests and student demand levels," said Barbara Hartman for BookScouter.com. "We have launched a new feature all scouters can use from now on to sell textbooks smarter and make more money with our new buyback price alerts. Now, you have an option not only to add a book to your watchlist, but also to set a watchlist notification on any book. The buyback price alert helps improve the user experience. Simply enter your target price for the book and you'll be instantly notified by email."

BookScouter practices sustainability and global responsibility. The company has great suggestions for de-cluttering and storing books with a great article on its site called, "What to Do with Old Books: Responsible and Sustainable Advice."

College students are encouraged to visit the site to apply for the scholarship and win $500 in Q4 2021 toward the purchase of books.

For more information, visit https://bookscouter.com/blog/2021/10/launched-buyback-price-alerts/ .

