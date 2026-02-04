Bookshop.org and Draft2Digital Partner, Enabling Independent Bookstores to Profit from Self-Published Ebooks

NEW YORK, Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bookshop.org, the online platform championing independent bookstores, today announced a new partnership with Draft2Digital, the leading digital publishing and distribution platform for independent authors and publishers. Through this partnership, self-published ebooks will be sold by independent bookstores, marking a transformative milestone for indie authors and publishers, indie bookstores, and the ebook economy at large.

The partnership brings hundreds of thousands of self-published titles from Draft2Digital to Bookshop.org's fast-growing ebook platform, which launched in the U.S. in January 2025 and the UK in October 2025. The ebook platform has contributed towards record bookseller earnings on Bookshop.org in 2025, with independent bookstores earning over $9.5 million overall, including over 200,000 ebook sales through Bookshop.org's app. By adding Draft2Digital's catalog, Bookshop.org is expanding its offering for readers and opening a new, sustainable revenue stream for its network of 3,400+ indie bookstores in the US and UK. When a Draft2Digital-distributed ebook is sold on Bookshop.org, 100% of Bookshop's ebook profit is passed directly to the affiliated bookstore.

"This is a watershed moment for independent bookstores," said Andy Hunter, Founder & CEO of Bookshop.org. "Our mission has always been to help local bookstores thrive in the digital age. Partnering with Draft2Digital means self-published authors, an essential and rapidly growing part of the publishing landscape, can now work with indie bookstores, and they can support each other."

This partnership arrives at a time when indie authors are experiencing unprecedented cultural momentum. Long dismissed by the publishing establishment, indie authors have taken significant market share in multiple genres. Today, self-published titles frequently climb bestseller lists, attract film and streaming deals, and cultivate millions of devoted readers. A new generation of readers are actively seeking diverse and undiscovered voices, fresh storytelling, and the next great gem outside of mainstream publishing houses.

"Gone are the days of the self-publishing stigma," said Jane Friedman, publishing industry expert and author of The Business of Being a Writer (Second Edition). "Indie authors have proven themselves to be talented writers, savvy marketers, and astute businesspeople. Retailers and libraries who ignore this essential inventory are only hurting themselves."

Draft2Digital's catalog of more than 1 million titles includes many of the most commercially successful ebooks across global platforms. Bestselling authors include Jan Moran, Piper Lawson, Kristen Ashley, Juliette N. Banks, and many others. A large launch collection of ebooks from Draft2Digital is available for purchase through Bookshop.org today and will expand significantly in the weeks and months ahead. Indie authors and publishers who wish to distribute their ebooks to Bookshop.org must opt in through their publishing dashboard at Draft2Digital.

"Indie authors publish high-quality books that stand shoulder-to-shoulder with traditionally published works," said Kris Austin, CEO of Draft2Digital. "Readers don't care whose logo is on the spine, they care about a great read. All the major ebook retailers carry indie titles because they sell. Our partnership with Bookshop.org ensures independent bookstores can now participate in that success by enabling self-published ebooks to become a meaningful and permanent part of their inventory."

The partnership builds on Bookshop.org's significant growth and impact. Since launching in 2020, the platform has raised over $44 million for independent bookstores in the U.S. Bookshop.org's ebook platform, available through any web browser and the Bookshop.org apps for Apple and Android, allows readers to directly support their favorite bookstores while enjoying digital reading. When an ebook purchase is made without selecting a store, profits are shared among all participating bookstores, further strengthening the literary ecosystem.

About Draft2Digital:

Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Oklahoma City, Draft2Digital is the world's leading publishing platform for self-published authors and independent presses. The company's tools and services streamline ebook and print publishing, distribution, metadata management, and other publishing business operations. Draft2Digital serves more than 330,000 authors worldwide who have collectively released over one million titles by utilizing its services.

About Bookshop:

Bookshop.org is an online bookstore that financially supports local, independent bookstores. Since its launch in 2020, Bookshop.org has earned over $44 million for local bookstores. It is a certified B Corp, carbon-neutral, mission-based business that believes local bookstores serve their communities and the public good. The company has also won several awards; most recently Fast Company's 2023 Brands That Matter, Digiday's 2023 Greater Good Awards for 'Best Retail Model' and Fast Company's 2025 World Changing Ideas Award.

