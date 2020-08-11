Booksy, the biggest appointment app in the beauty industry, is merging with GoPanache

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Booksy, the biggest and fastest-growing appointment app in the beauty industry, is merging with GoPanache, one of its US competitors

The merger with GoPanache's exceptional team will accelerate Booksy's growth and will ultimately result in new features and functionality for service providers and a broader choice and variety for consumers by merging Booksy's 8 million users with GoPanache's base of 500,000. Effective Monday, August 3rd, the merged businesses will officially operate under the Booksy brand, while GoPanache service providers will be invited over to the Booksy platform over the coming months.

"GoPanache was one of our most inspiring rivals. I'm so excited that we are now one cohesive team. The merger allows us to strengthen our position in the market and to continue to push for rapid growth. With the amazing rebound we're seeing in the appointment space after the slowdown caused by the pandemic, we think this merger is just the beginning of the consolidation of the appointment app market, and we're excited to continue conversations with other partners in the space," says Booksy CEO, Stefan Batory.

GoPanache founder Neal Flowers is eager to see what new opportunities will sprout for the industry through this new team. "Today we are excited to join forces with Booksy and provide our service providers with an amazing opportunity, whether that be through the acquisition of new customers or access to new features we'll be building together over the coming months. I am convinced that our customers will be delighted with Booksy's capabilities."

The Booksy and GoPanache team will be working towards a more comprehensive update of the application that will better serve both salon owners and independent contractors. It will be released in the fall of 2020.

The parties do not disclose the details of the consolidation agreement.

About Booksy

At Booksy, our mission is to bring peace of mind to scheduling, giving time back for living life fully. Booksy provides beauty professionals a mobile-first SaaS solution that combines a calendar, POS, client database and lightweight marketing automation tools to help providers attract, connect with, and retain clients. The company's consumer marketplace is available online and via an app which makes it easy for people to discover and book local stylists, nail technicians, barbers, and artists and includes information on reviews, services, pricing, and availability. Booksy has partnered with Facebook, Google, Instagram, and Yelp to create a seamless booking experience directly on their platforms.

Founded in 2013, the company is headquartered in San Francisco and has raised $48.7 million in venture capital from a variety of institutional and individual investors, including Piton Capital, Enern, Industry Ventures, XG Ventures, and Zach Coelius. For more information, visit www.Booksy.com .

SOURCE Booksy

Related Links

http://www.booksy.com/

