Booksy's CEO Named One of The Best CEOs for Diversity in 2019

Booksy CEO Stefan Batory says that, "It's an honor to be recognized for this award, which I view as a celebration of both our diverse workforce, as well as our diverse customer base." Addressing how he approaches the idea of leadership on diversity in the tech industry, Batory says that, "The lack of diversity in tech has gotten a lot of attention in the press recently, but frankly I think many leaders in the industry were aware of the problem before it became a trending story. When we launched Booksy, it was important to me that we addressed the issue proactively before we even released a product."

As a leading marketplace for professional beauty services, Booksy found early success in the United States by working with minority communities that have often been underserved by the tech industry. According to a recent survey conducted by the company, 61% of consumers using Booksy in the United States identified as female and 75% identified as non-caucasian. Booksy CEO Stefan Batory says that, "Our incredibly rapid growth owes a lot to how warmly Booksy has been received by such a diverse group of customers. I believe this success comes as a natural result of our commitment to actually hiring people from these communities."

In the United States, Booksy employs both minorities and women in much greater numbers than the rest of the tech industry. Additionally, employee satisfaction ratings among minorities and women working at Booksy is extremely high.

Booksy's Commitment to Diversity by the Numbers (Based on operations in the USA)

60% of employees working at Booksy are women.

53% of employees working at Booksy identify themselves as being non-caucasian or of a mixed race background.

Non-caucasian employees rate their managers at Booksy with an average score of 95.5 out of 100.

Non-caucasian employees rate the executive leadership team at Booksy with an average score of 98 out of 100.

As a native of Poland, Booksy CEO Stefan Batory came to the United States with a unique perspective on diversity. He says that, "Growing up in Poland, I always felt like diversity was America's greatest strength. The people who built this country—and continue to build it—come from vastly diverse communities, and they bring the best of their cultures with them. Having access to that wealth of different perspectives and experiences is what made America great in the first place."

Additional Resources:

Comparably's list of Best CEOs for Diversity 2019

Comparably's list of Best CEOs for Diversity 2018

Booksy CEO Stefan Batory Listed Amongst Top Rated CEOs, 2018

About Booksy:



Facilitating more than 3 million customer bookings per month worldwide, Booksy is the leading beauty marketplace for finding, scheduling and managing appointments. Anchored by a SaaS App for business management, Booksy is a 2-App platform that serves businesses through the BooksyBiz app, and consumers with the Booksy client app. The BooksyBiz App gives businesses the ability to share their availability, services, prices, and customer reviews with clients. The Booksy client app allows clients to discover, book, and pay for services from within the Booksy app, or directly through Instagram, Facebook, Google, and Yelp.

The company is headquartered in the United States and has over 200 employees based in offices across 6 countries. Booksy raised over $20m in VC funding to date, the last round was led by Piton Capital and included investors such as OpenOcean and Zach Coelius. Booksy also partnered with major tech brands including Facebook, Instagram, Google and Yelp to ensure seamless booking experience directly on their platform. The company has been successfully delivering on the customer-first promise, with over 75% of merchants very likely to recommend Booksy to a friend or colleague. Booksy's leadership team commands a mix of track-record at highly successful startups (iTaxi, Eo Networks, HoneyBook, Docplanner) as well as experience from leading blue-chip and consulting companies (McKinsey, BCG, PwC, Google, eBay, DaWanda, Wonga, Groupon).

About the Best CEOs for Diversity Awards:

The Best CEOs for Diversity Awards are presented annually by Comparably, a company that researches corporate cultures to present a fair and accurate representation of employer brands. Comparably compiles the list of CEOs to be honored based exclusively on ratings taken from a company's diverse (non-caucasian) employees. There were no fees or costs associated with participating, nor was nomination required. The final data set was compiled from nearly 10 million ratings across 50,000 U.S. companies. The award winners are segmented into two ranked lists: Top 50 CEOs of large companies (more than 500 employees) and Top 50 CEOs of small/mid-size companies (less than 500 employees).



Anthony Gordon

Director of Content Marketing

Booksy

anthony.gordon@booksy.com

This release was issued through WebWire®. For more information visit http://www.webwire.com.

SOURCE Booksy