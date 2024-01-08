Boom & Bucket Unveils Innovative API for Heavy Equipment Market Insights

News provided by

Boom and Bucket

08 Jan, 2024, 07:00 ET

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Boom & Bucket, a pioneering digital dealer in used heavy equipment, today announced the launch of its groundbreaking API, poised to revolutionize the way businesses access and utilize market data in the heavy equipment sector. This cutting-edge tool not only offers unparalleled insights into market trends, pricing, and availability but also integrates directly into existing software systems, streamlining and enhancing current business processes. Empowering businesses with these advanced capabilities, the API facilitates more efficient and data-driven decision-making.

The newly developed API is tailored to support businesses in making informed purchasing and selling decisions. It features real-time data updates and comprehensive historical market analysis, offering a robust solution for dealers, buyers, and industry analysts. The API's advanced capabilities are already being used by a range of enterprises and small fleets, providing them with real-time information on used equipment market values.

The API, specifically tailored for equipment operators, financial service providers, and equipment dealers, seamlessly integrates with equipment management software. This integration offers direct access to real-time value assessments and comprehensive, up-to-the-minute market trend data within your current workflow.

Currently in beta with select customers, the API is expected to be generally available in Q2 2024. This innovative tool is part of Boom & Bucket's data platform, which tracks over 30,000 makes and models with more than 800,000 data points. This extensive database provides customers with real-time valuation metrics, disposal insights, and channel guidance, making it an indispensable tool in the heavy equipment market.

"We're excited to offer this revolutionary API to our customers," said Aaron Kline, Chief Operating Officer and Co-Founder of Boom & Bucket. "It's not just about providing data; it's about empowering businesses with the insights they need to make smarter, more informed decisions in the ever-evolving heavy equipment market."

For more information about Boom & Bucket's API and its features, please visit BoomAndBucket.com, call (888)-417-3477 or email Dustin Oliver at [email protected].

About Boom & Bucket

Boom & Bucket is a leading digital dealer in the used heavy equipment market, known for its commitment to innovation and customer service. Offering a unique blend of warranty, inspections, financing, and white-glove shipping, Boom & Bucket continues to redefine the standards of the industry.

SOURCE Boom and Bucket

