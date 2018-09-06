Boom Brings Spotify and Tidal Streaming Services

UDUPI, India, September 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Delight today announced the significant release of version 1.3 of Boom iOS, the most popular music player app with 3D Surround Sound for iPhones and iPads. The latest version of Boom iOS brings in music streaming options for Spotify and Tidal along with Internet Radio and Podcast streaming.

This much-awaited update gives users the freedom to stream their favorite tracks from Spotify and Tidal with all the Boom effects and experience music with unbeatable quality, anytime, anywhere.

This update also brings in Internet Radio and Podcast streaming, where users can enjoy access to more than 20,000+ local and international Radio stations and 20,000+ Podcast stations across 120 countries.

"With the immersive 3D Sound technology of Boom, one doesn't just listen, but also feels the music live. With this update we are bringing this technology to a much broader audience by integrating popular music streaming services," shared Ram Acharya, Chief Technical Officer, Global Delight.

Availability

Boom update (v 1.3) will be available now for download in the iTunes Store. Existing users can update through the App.

iTunes Link: https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/boom-music-player-equalizer/id1065511007?mt=8

Pricing

Boom iOS is available to download for free with 7-day free trial with all the features. Users can opt for subscription plans 6 months and 1 year with the pricing of $11.99 and $23.99 respectively. But as an introductory offer, users can now enjoy a discounted price of just $6.99 for 6 months and $11.99 for 1 year.

About Global Delight:

Global Delight Technologies has revolutionized the world of apps with their audio, photo and video apps. Their suite of products comprises; Boom 3D, a system-wide volume booster and equalizer with 3D surround sound for Mac; Boom for iOS, a music player app; Capto, a Screen Capture and Recording tool for Mac; Camera Plus and Camera Plus Pro, an Editor's Choice camera apps with pro-like capturing and editing features for iOS; and Vizmato, a mobile movie editing app for iOS and Android.

For more information, visit: https://www.globaldelight.com

Press Contact:



Joseph Bibin



Email: joseph.bibin@globaldelight.com



Office: +91-820-253-5458



Mobile: +91-9962565803



Global Delight Technologies Pvt. Ltd.,



Udupi, India





