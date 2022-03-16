Boom.dev, cutting-edge coding bootcamp, set for European rollout

Following a successful trial in its home market of Bulgaria, Boom now seek to expand their rollout throughout the European continent

LONDON, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Addressing a major technological issue of our time, the growing shortage of skilled software developers, Boom will seek to disrupt the online coding marketplace with an all-new learning platform.

Following an extremely successful trial in Bulgaria, Boom.dev will address the poor quality of online learning platforms for coding by offering an innovative solution seeking to truly maximise the student experience.

Built as a digital-first learning platform, Boom's founders have quickly reacted to both a global shortage of skilled coders and the pandemic-driven shift to e-learning. Self-taught developers themselves, they are keen to open development jobs for students alienated by traditional university courses lasting 3 or 4 years.

Dimitar Nikolov, Boom Co-founder said of the launch: "We are very encouraged by the success we enjoyed on our initial launch, with all our graduates going on to secure software development roles within weeks of graduating. Our students had such a diverse background, for example we had a dancer, a lawyer and a teacher successfully complete the course, which shows the pent-up demand for people to move into software development. Many of our students had previously completed online coding courses, but these courses failed to prepare the graduates for real world roles".

Utilising their extensive experience and learnings from working in online gaming, the creators of Boom.dev are utilising advanced AI technology to ensure that students have the greatest possible learning experience and journey. Combining the latest digital teaching approaches such as spaced repetition and active memory recall, Boom.dev will borrow mechanisms from the gaming world such as leaderboards, bounties and challenges to enhance the learning experience.

A mixture of self-paced learning, engaging live events and time-bound group-based projects ensuring students retain maximum flexibility while still giving exposure to real world development experiences such as working on group projects, the course is set to firmly lead the space with its unique product offering.

Another Boom Co-founder, Hristiyan Ivanov, said: "Our focus on practical, workplace relevant skills as well as technical competence means students are extremely well placed to get software development roles on completion of the course. In fact, we are so confident about this that we are offering students their money back if they fail to get a relevant role within six months of graduation".

In an effort to encourage more young people to undertake careers in software development, Boom.dev is offering full scholarships for any student under 18 who pass the admission criteria.

Enrolment for the latest course begins this month, with further information available on the Boom.dev website: https://boom.dev/

