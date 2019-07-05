Boom in the Bottoms Sparks Summer Shopping - Kansas City First Friday Event Weekend

KANSAS CITY, Mo., July 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bada bing bada boom West Bottoms visitors can make an effortless First Friday shopping weekend July 5 through 7. Street entertainment will be booming with fun including a drum line, sparklers, hayrides, and Uncle Sam strolling around the 22 block district with shopping on both sides of the 12th Street Bridge.

Festival of the Full Moon celebrates each First Friday weekend and its featured moon. Oh deer, July is a Buck Moon and visitors will want to bring their green bucks for good deals on vintage, fashion, décor, gifts, food, and entertainment. The Food Truck Wine and Dine will line the streets and feature a "Cherry Bomb" cocktail. "We'll be celebrating our nation for the extended Independence Day weekend," said Amber Arnett-Bequeaith, West Bottoms spokesperson for the district. "Uncle Sam, hayrides, and a sparkler station will add to the historic ambiance of the district."

Festival of the Full Moon will have a new theme each month. Upcoming events include:

August's "Barks in the Bottoms," September's "Booze in the Bottoms," October's "Boo in the Bottoms," November's "Blessings in the Bottoms," and December's "Balls in the Bottoms." Each will have music, entertainment, food specialties, and cocktails that fit the theme.

JULY'S FESTIVAL OF THE FULL MOON FIRST WEEKEND PLANNER

Friday through Sunday, July 5-7, 2019

About the West Bottoms Historic Entertainment District:

The West Bottoms Historic Entertainment District, located just off the 12th Street Bridge has 22 warehouses in a thirteen-block area with approximately 600 vendors and more than 25 stores and restaurants. Many of the large, multi-story buildings have histories starting over 120 years ago and have now repurposed this vast space to earn the title of the largest, year-round, indoor vintage and entertainment district. The District is the destination for interior decorators and designers, collectors and consumers seeking stylish décor and gift options with a history and patina that cannot be duplicated. The new Full Moon Escape Rooms add another adventure option in the area. westbottoms.com

