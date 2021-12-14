Boom Learning Responds to Emergency School Closures

Boom Learning is giving away 60 days of free access to schools impacted by sudden closures. Tweet this

Across the United States, educators are scrambling as they redo their lesson plans and try to adjust to sudden changes. "We wanted to offer a holiday gift that makes the transition to online or hybrid learning easier for teachers," Oemig explains. "Teachers are exhausted. Substitutes are hard to find. With our platform, teachers stay focused on instruction and learning instead of grading."

The free temporary memberships will allow teachers to:

Instantly access free Boom Cards teaching resources, including digital learning games, designed for a range of subjects and grade levels

Create their own customized Boom Cards to facilitate the switch to online learning

Track student progress and performance in real time

Free access is available immediately for schools new to Boom Learning with 10 or more teachers. Each school will receive free Boom Learning memberships for 60 days. Administrators can email [email protected] to get set up. For more information about Boom Learning, visit wow.boomlearning.com.

About Boom Learning: Boom Learning is an online platform that improves the way humans teach and learn. With Boom Cards, educators can create and share self-grading teaching resources for the paperless classroom.

