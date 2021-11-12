boom! Mobile Heads to Southern California for NHRA Auto Club Finals – Wraps Up 2021 NASCAR Cup Series in Phoenix Tweet this

Last weekend, Rick Ware Racing's NASCAR Cup series #52 team wrapped up the 2021 season with driver Josh Bilicki's and crew chief Jason Houghtaling thirtieth place finish in the NASCAR Cup Series Championship race in Phoenix.

boom! Mobile (www.boom.us) will be offering special promotions throughout the weekend to celebrate motorsports with all racing fans. Go to NASCAR.BOOM.US

Jeff Holley, CEO and founder of BOOM commented, "We are excited to see how Clay finishes up the season. We have been blessed to support the fan base that follows the NHRA so closely. We look forward to being apart of the season next year."

About BOOM:

The boom! family extends from the cellular space to the electric vehicle space (www.boommoto.com). We have built our services and products around tried-and-true principles like ease, transparency, and cost-effectiveness.

About Rick Ware Racing

Rick Ware Racing has competed in every NASCAR sanctioned series, as well as the IndyCar Series, IMSA Sport Cars, and the newly added NHRA in addition to the ARCA Series, the WMA Motocross Series, AMA Arenacross, Motocross and Supercross Series, and the Summer X-Games.

SOURCE boom! Mobile

Related Links

http://www.boommoto.com

