boom! Mobile On Track This Weekend with Romain Grosjean in IndyCar and Clay Millican in NHRA Top Fuel!

BARTLESVILLE, Okla., Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- boom! Mobile ("www.BOOM.us" or the "Company"), an emerging mobile telecom company, will be racing in several markets over the weekend with events scheduled at the Long Beach Grand Prix in Southern California, with the NASCAR Cup Series in the Las Vegas market and with the NHRA's Top Fuel event in the Midwest – Illinois. The boom! Mobile – Better Cellular racing machines can be seen on NBCSN, peacock and Fox Sports 2 with radio broadcast on PRN radio.

RWR IndyCar driver Romain Grosjean will be racing in the streets of Long Beach for the first time, while leaving last weekend's Grand Prix at Laguna Seca with a P-3 podium finish.

Rick Ware commented, "This will be another big weekend for our partners at Boom. We are leveraging our multi-series racing platform in three large markets concurrently with three drivers in three separate racing series."

boom! Mobile (www.boom.us) will be offering special promotions throughout the weekend to celebrate the introduction of BOOM! to all racing fans. Go to NASCAR.BOOM.US

Jeff Holley, CEO and founder of BOOM commented, "We are excited to have week 1 under our belts with the Rick Ware Race team. It was a great weekend, and we are looking forward to another one this weekend as we compete in NASCAR, IndyCar and NHRA. We would love to give a shout out to Grosjean for his podium finish last week."

About BOOM:

The boom! family extends from the cellular space to the electric vehicle space (www.boommoto.com). As a result, we've built our services and products around tried-and-true principles like ease, transparency, and cost-effectiveness. We provide simple billing and a support team based in the United States. At boom! Moto we are excited to give you a glimpse into the different product lines we carry in terms of being all electric.

About Rick Ware Racing

Rick Ware Racing has competed in every NASCAR sanctioned series, as well as the IndyCar Series, IMSA Sport Cars, and the newly added NHRA in addition to the ARCA Series, the WMA Motocross Series, AMA Arenacross, Motocross and Supercross Series, and the Summer X-Games.

