boom! Mobile Shakes Up the Wireless Market -- The Brand for the Fearless Generation and the Price-Conscious Consumer

Flexible, affordable plans, BYOD from any provider, USA-based support, unlimited access across two major networks, and a new partnership with Dana White's Thrill One that broadens cultural impact.

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- boom! Mobile, the wireless carrier built for simplicity and affordability, shakes up the wireless market with a fresh identity designed for a generation that values flexibility, authenticity, and price transparency. Whether you're a student, young professional, creator, athlete, or someone simply looking for a smarter budget-conscious plan, boom! Mobile delivers premium wireless service without contracts, overage fees, or complications.

"We're building a mobile experience for the next generation—people who take risks, chase experiences, and live life on their own terms," said Jeff Holley, Founder of boom! Mobile. "boom! Mobile is for anyone who refuses to settle and wants reliable service backed by real, U.S.-based support while still keeping costs in check."

The new boom! Mobile experience introduces more freedom than ever, including the ability to bring your own device (BYOD) from any provider, allowing customers to keep their current phone and switch without buying new hardware. Users can choose between two major networks for unlimited talk, text, and data. With plans designed for any budget and no hidden fees, customers get both flexibility and control.

In an exciting expansion of its cultural footprint, boom! Mobile is announcing a partnership with Dana White's Thrill One, home to some of the most adrenaline-charged entertainment brands in the world, including Power Slap, Nitro Circus, and SLS (Street League Skateboarding). This collaboration brings boom! Mobile into the heart of sports, youth culture, and live experiences that attract millions of devoted fans.

Through Thrill One, boom! Mobile will deliver immersive on-site fan experiences, live event activations, and exclusive content featuring top athletes and creators. Fans will gain access to behind-the-scenes moments, real-time social storytelling, and special giveaways that bring them closer to the action. This partnership celebrates boldness, authenticity, and the fearless spirit that defines both brands.

The relaunch is also supported by WNB Ventures, a strategic growth and deal-making firm that connects companies with high-impact partners, scalable opportunities, and performance-driven deal structures. WNB Ventures guided boom! Mobile's strategic expansion and partnership initiatives, helping align the brand for the next phase of growth.

"Whether you're traveling, training, creating, or simply trying to keep your monthly expenses under control, boom! Mobile keeps you connected without compromising who you are," added Holley. "We're here to give people freedom, choice, and the support they deserve."

Sign up now at boommobile.com to explore the new plans, experience affordable unlimited service across two major networks, and join a brand built for the bold, the authentic, and everyone embracing life on their own terms.

About boom! Mobile

boom! Mobile is a U.S.-based wireless provider offering flexible, affordable, and unlimited plans nationwide. Designed for the fearless generation and the price-conscious consumer, boom! Mobile delivers reliable connectivity, personal freedom, and real USA-based customer support. For more information, visit www.boommobile.com

About WNB Ventures

WNB Ventures is a strategic growth and deal-making firm that accelerates companies through high-impact partnerships, acquisitions, licensing, and expansion initiatives. Acting as an extension of leadership teams, the firm delivers scalable opportunities, measurable outcomes, and long-term brand momentum across telecom, media, technology, entertainment, and the creator economy.

Co-founded by Wayne Jefferies and Brian Lemke, WNB Ventures is built on integrity, execution, alignment, partnership, and innovation. For more information, visit www.wnbventures.com

Contact:

Jessica Meisels

Fingerprint Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE boom! Mobile