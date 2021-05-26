Boom Supersonic Adds Experienced Finance Leader to Board of Directors

DENVER, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Boom Supersonic , the company building the world's fastest and most sustainable airliner, today announced that it has added a highly regarded technology CFO to its Board of Directors. Liz Huebner previously served as CFO of Getty Images, Primus Knowledge Solutions and Fluke Corporation.

Veteran Tech CFO Liz Huebner brings decades of public company expertise as chair of Boom’s audit committee.

Huebner began her career at Arthur Andersen and served as CFO for three different publicly-traded technology companies before retiring from Getty Images in 2006. Since then, she has served on several boards of directors and is currently on the boards of Blue Apron, Recreational Equipment, Inc., and Curology, Inc., a private company. She also served on the Blucora board of directors and on the board of the Pacific Northwest chapter of the National Association of Corporate Directors, which is dedicated to supporting corporate governance and mentoring the next generation of corporate directors. Boom will leverage Huebner's more than 35 years of experience in financial auditing to chair Boom's audit committee and help guide Boom through its next phase of rapid growth.

"I'm so inspired by Boom's mission to make the world more accessible with sustainable supersonic flight, and I believe Boom's management team has what it takes to make this vision a reality," said Huebner. "I'm looking forward to collaborating with this outstanding team to help the company navigate its expansion."

"Over the past several months, we've continued to grow our talented team—from the addition of world class senior leaders, highly experienced board members and strong advisory council members to help us scale," said Blake Scholl, Boom founder and CEO. "We're especially fortunate to attract so many passionate supporters for our mission to make the world dramatically more accessible."

Boom is currently completing its design of Overture, its 65-88 seat airliner that will serve at least 500 transoceanic routes across the globe. The company is scheduled to break ground on its manufacturing facility in 2022, begin production in 2023 and roll out a completed aircraft in 2025. Flight testing and certification work is planned to begin in 2026, with the goal of flying passengers by the end of the decade. Simultaneously, the company is currently engaged in ground testing of its supersonic demonstrator, XB-1, heading toward flight test by early next year.

About Boom Supersonic

Boom Supersonic is redefining commercial air travel by bringing supersonic flight back to the skies with Overture. This historic commercial airliner is designed and committed to industry-leading standards of speed, safety, and sustainability. Boom's vision is to bring families, businesses, and cultures closer together through supersonic travel and make the world dramatically more accessible. Boom is the first commercial airplane manufacturer to commit to a carbon-neutral flight test program and to build sustainability into its entire aircraft program. XB-1, Boom's supersonic demonstrator aircraft for Overture, rolled out in 2020 and its flight test program is underway. The company is backed by world-class investors including Bessemer Venture Partners, Prime Movers Lab and American Express Ventures and has 30 aircraft on pre-order. Founded in 2014, Boom has assembled a team that has contributed to over 300 air and spacecraft programs. For more information, please visit https://boomsupersonic.com.

