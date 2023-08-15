Boom Supersonic Names Global Propulsion Leader as SVP of Symphony™

15 Aug, 2023, 09:01 ET

Former Boeing senior engineering leader Scott Powell tapped to lead Symphony's advancing engine program

DENVER, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Boom Supersonic, the company building the world's fastest airliner, Overture, today announced that Scott Powell has joined as the company's Senior Vice President of Symphony™, the propulsion system for Overture. In this role, Powell will be responsible for leading the development, industrialization, certification, and integration of Symphony. Powell brings nearly four decades of propulsion leadership in some of the world's premier aerospace programs.

In December 2022, Boom announced the development of the Symphony propulsion system designed and optimized for Boom's Overture supersonic airliner. The bespoke engine is designed to deliver 25% more time on wing and provide 10% operating cost savings to airline customers. Boom has teamed with three industry leaders to develop Symphony including Florida Turbine Technologies (FTT) for engine design and initial production, GE Additive for additive technology design consulting, and StandardAero for maintenance.

"We've made significant design progress on Symphony," said Blake Scholl, founder and CEO of Boom. "Adding Scott's leadership and experience overseeing certifications for a wide range of civil and military propulsion systems only further strengthens our path forward with Symphony. We're thrilled to have him onboard."

Prior to joining Boom, Powell spent 38 years at Boeing, which included four years as the Engineering Propulsion Leader for the Dreamliner leading to the 787-8/-9, responsible for propulsion system design, development, test, build, and business management. He also managed complete propulsion integrated product teams through design and development, qualification, certification, and flight testing for legendary airframes such as KC-46 Tanker, and Joint Strike Fighter. Most recently, he served as the Propulsion Integrated Product Team (IPT) Leader for the B-52J Commercial Engine Replacement Program.

"Boom understands the significant upside that can be achieved through an engine specifically customized for Overture," said Scott Powell, Boom's Senior Vice President of Symphony. "I'm inspired by the considerable progress already achieved with Symphony, and I look forward to working with the team on the propulsion system that will power the future of sustainable supersonic travel."

At the Paris Air Show in June 2023. Boom shared several Symphony program milestones including the engine architecture and additional key specifications for Symphony. Reflecting this progress, Boom unveiled its 3D-printed ⅓ scale design model for Symphony. Boom also expanded its partnership with FTT to assemble the initial production units for ground test, flight test, and certification at its facility in Jupiter, Florida.

To learn more about Symphony, please visit: https://boomsupersonic.com/symphony

About Boom Supersonic
Boom Supersonic is transforming air travel with Overture, the world's fastest airliner, optimized for speed, safety, and sustainability. Serving both civil and government markets, Overture will fly at twice the speed of today's airliners and is designed to run on 100% sustainable aviation fuel (SAF). The company has secured SAF offtake agreements from Dimensional Energy and AIR COMPANY, bringing its total to 10 million gallons of SAF per year for Overture's net zero carbon flight test program. Overture's order book, including orders and pre-orders from American Airlines, United Airlines, and Japan Airlines stands at 130 aircraft. Boom is working with Northrop Grumman for government and defense applications of Overture. Suppliers and partners collaborating with Boom on the Overture program include Aernnova, Leonardo, Aciturri, Safran Landing Systems, Eaton, Collins Aerospace, and the United States Air Force.

Symphony™ is the propulsion system that will power Overture, a Boom-led collaboration with world-class partners including Florida Turbine Technologies (FTT), a business unit of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc., GE Additive and StandardAero. For more information, visit https://boomsupersonic.com.

