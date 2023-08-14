boom! Tech Launches as the Powerhouse Behind boom! Mobile and boom! Moto

BARTLESVILLE, Okla., Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- boom! Tech, a leading provider of mobile technology solutions, is proud to announce its official launch as the umbrella company of boom! Mobile and boom! Moto. The company aims to solidify its position as a leader in the mobile industry. The company focuses on technology and innovation and has made groundbreaking advancements in design, patents, and product build-outs within the Internet of Things (IoT) realm. With its innovative approach and relentless pursuit of excellence, boom! Tech is transforming the one-stop solution, bringing a new connectivity, convenience, and efficiency era.

boom! Tech will showcase its latest efforts at the "All Wireless & Prepaid Expo" in Las Vegas, August 15 - 16, at BOOTH #228. For more information, visit www.boom.us..

"Over the past two years, boom! Tech has dedicated significant resources to rebuilding its billing platform and backend systems. Investing in these capabilities allows the company to offer unparalleled experience in all aspects of billing, back office, and customer service," commented Jeff Holley, CEO and Founder of boom! Tech. Boom! Tech's robust infrastructure has been designed to support its operations as a Mobile Virtual Network Enabler (MVNE) and Mobile Virtual Network Aggregator (MVNA) for the mobile industry.

Under the boom! Tech umbrella, boom! Mobile has become a nationwide mobile phone company and a well-known Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO). Its boom! red, boom! black and boom! purple plans, which operate on Verizon and T-Mobile networks, boom! Mobile provides exceptional coverage and service to customers. The company's commitment to excellence has earned boom! Mobile has some of the highest Google ratings in the industry, and a spot on "Inc's" prestigious list of 5000 Fastest Growing Companies. boom! Tech is recognized by businesses, celebrities, and entrepreneurs to swiftly enter the mobile market and establish their own Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNOs), including Daywalker Mobile (Wesley Snipes mobile brand) and more.

As a testament to its commitment to innovation, boom! Tech is securing a portfolio of patents that solidify its position as a pioneer in the IoT industry. The company's patent portfolio will encompass breakthrough technologies, unique algorithms, and proprietary methodologies that enable seamless connectivity, data analysis, and automation. These patents not only protect boom! Tech's intellectual property also paves the way for future advancements and collaborations within the IoT ecosystem.

"We are thrilled to introduce our game-changing advancements in design, patents, and product build-outs," said Jeff Holley, CEO of boom! Tech. "At boom! Tech, we believe in the power of technology to simplify and enhance our lives. Our team is dedicated to creating innovative solutions seamlessly integrating into our daily routines, offering unparalleled convenience and efficiency."

In addition to its mobile phone services, boom! Moto has made significant strides in the electric vehicle space. The company's vision is to incorporate mobile network connectivity into future build-outs and continue to lead the industry with its custom-built electric motorcycles, boom! Moto has become popular among celebrities and professionals, including Wesley Snipes and Shaquille O'Neal.

Working with Wesley Snipes and Shaquille O'Neal shows the capabilities and potential of boom! Tech's boom! Moto line of ebikes, including the two custom-made ebikes for the basketball player and the custom-wrapped motorcycle based on Snipes' character in the recently released movie 'Coming 2 America.' The creation celebrates Snipes appearance in the film as General Izzi with a 100% electric motorcycle wrapped in a design inspired by the character.

About boom! Tech

boom! Tech is a leading provider of mobile technology solutions, offering various services, including Mobile Virtual Network Enabling (MVNE) and Mobile Virtual Network Aggregating (MVNA). The company encompasses boom! Mobile, a nationwide mobile phone company, and boom! Moto is a trailblazer in the electric vehicle space. The company's focus on innovation and customer satisfaction has made boom! Tech a driving force in the mobile industry.

