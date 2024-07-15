VICTORIA, Seychelles, July 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitget , the leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company, announced the listing of Boom Up (BOOM) tokens, the trending TON-based telegram game on Spot market. The trading for BOOM on spot will go live on Bitget at 10 AM UTC on 15th July. BOOM tokens were first listed on Bitget Wallet's Launchpad with 75,000,000 BOOM tokens subscriptions available at the price of $0.0012.

Boom Up (BOOM) trending TON blockchain project listed on Bitget Spot

With the rise of Telegram based games and TON ecosystem's growth, new tap games are coming into limelight, opening doors for vast audiences to interact and learn more about crypto. BOOM UP combines elements such as social interaction and generous benefits, for users to access and experience crypto gaming via Telegram.

Bitget lists high potential tokens in its innovation zone to provide improved accessibility to emerging DeFi ecosystems. The inclusion of BOOM in Bitget's spot helps users engage in the initial launch phases of the trending low-cap tokens.

This initiative aligns with Bitget's broader expansion goals across its spot and various other trading corridors.

With a focus on providing users with opportunities to invest in popular and valuable projects, Bitget is now one of the top 10 crypto spot trading platforms with over 900 coins and 1000+ pairs. With new products such as PoolX and Premarket, Bitget has been making moves by listing over 100 tokens since the launch of these platforms in April this year.

This is not the first time Bitget supported projects based on the TON ecosystem. Previously it has listed tokens such as Notcoin (NOT), Hamester Kombat (HMSTR) and more for users to gain access to Telegram based trending projects. In late June, Bitget announced a $20 million TON Ecosystem Fund to support early-stage TON-based projects and foster innovation and growth in the TON ecosystem. Bitget has also launched several new features in conjunction with TON such as a Telegram Signal Bot in May for users to swiftly access trading signals, enabling prompt action eventually maximizing potential success.

Bitget Wallet is also making moves in the TON ecosystem. Recently, it integrated the TON mainnet and added support for TON Connect, allowing users to jumpstart dApps on TON seamlessly. It also launched TONNECT 2024 , a large-scale ecosystem event designed for the TON ecosystem and offers zero gas fees on all transactions on TON.

For more information on BOOM tokens, please visit here .

About Bitget

Established in 2018, Bitget is the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company. Serving over 25 million users in 100+ countries and regions, the Bitget exchange is committed to helping users trade smarter with its pioneering copy trading feature and other trading solutions. Formerly known as BitKeep, Bitget Wallet is a world-class multi-chain crypto wallet that offers an array of comprehensive Web3 solutions and features including wallet functionality, swap, NFT Marketplace, DApp browser, and more. Bitget inspires individuals to embrace crypto through collaborations with credible partners, including legendary Argentinian footballer Lionel Messi and Turkish National athletes Buse Tosun Çavuşoğlu (Wrestling world champion), Samet Gümüş (Boxing gold medalist) and İlkin Aydın (Volleyball national team).

For more information, visit: Website | Twitter | Telegram | LinkedIn | Discord | Bitget Wallet

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2461137/Boom_Up__BOOM__trending_TON_blockchain_project_listed_Bitget_Spot.jpg