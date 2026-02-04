Boomband Raises $4.0M to Reinvent the Talent Market and Restore Humanity in Hiring

Monster.com founder returns with AI-powered platform to disrupt the industry he created

CHARLESTOWN, R.I., Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Boomband , an AI-native talent marketplace founded by Monster.com creator and entrepreneur Jeff Taylor, today announced Boomband's upcoming launch and the closing of a $4.0 million seed round led by Boston Seed with participation from New England VC's Slater Technology Fund , Rogue Venture Partners and Service Provider Capital .

"Having worked for Jeff Taylor at Monster.com, I was excited to invest in Jeff's latest innovation in the human capital industry," said Peter Blacklow, Managing Director at Boston Seed Capital. "Boomband stood out because of the strength of its founding team and understanding of the evolving job market. Jeff's background in shaping the earliest and most influential digital employment platform gives him a unique lens on today's AI dynamics and the changing workforce. That perspective drove how Boomband has been developed, and at launch it positions the company for ambitious growth."

Boomband is building the alternative for millions of people sick of being ghosted by algorithms and buried by outdated hiring systems, and for the recruiters drowning in applications that lead to nowhere. The company is building a platform where humans are seen in full – not reduced to keyword-matching resumes or backward-facing profiles.

Why Boomband? Because the System is Broken.

The hiring system today is noise and volume, inundated with endless resumes and thousands of applications. Recruiters are drowning in unqualified candidates and job seekers are burning out from rejection.

"LinkedIn is where careers go to scroll. We're building Boomband for discovery," said Jeff Taylor, Founder and CEO of Boomband. "If you've ever applied for a job and heard nothing back or felt invisible because your story didn't fit the mold, this is for you. With 7.5 million Americans out of work, people are rethinking what they want from their lives, how they define balance, and how they show up in their careers. Sending a resume into a black hole isn't working anymore. It's dehumanizing, inefficient, and it's costing people real opportunities."

Boomband flips the script:

No more cold applications. Players (job seekers) express interest in verified jobs. Scouts (companies) create Job Signals – both private, AI-powered outreach designed for quality, not quantity.

No more resumes. Players build Dossiers – a 360-degree view of a person's potential. Dynamic, multimedia profiles that show the full story: work, projects, passions, values, goals.

No more job boards. The Arena is Boomband's real-time discovery environment, where talent and opportunity meet based on mutual alignment.

Boomband is designed to put humans, not keywords, at the center of talent discovery.

"We're not trying to fix the resume. We're replacing it," said Taylor. "The world doesn't need more job boards. It needs a new way for people and companies to find each other – based on who they really are.

Boomband is launching first in New England, partnering with companies across tech, healthcare, financial services, and manufacturing. Early Scout partners include UWill , Leader Bank , CRH , Zus Health , Rochester Electronics , Wood MacKenzie , Talent Retriever , Quanterix , South Shore Health , Ionic and Maverick Technology Partners .

Boomband is currently accepting early adopters, welcoming both Players and Scouts ahead of its public launch in March 2026. Visit www.boomband.com to create your Dossier, develop Job Signals, and start finding opportunities.

"Everyone deserves to be seen," said Taylor. "And as we build the right system, they will be."

About Boomband

Boomband is a human-first, AI-native talent platform that connects people and opportunity through dynamic Dossiers, AI-powered matching, and a new discovery engine called the Arena. Founded by Monster.com creator Jeff Taylor, Boomband replaces outdated resumes and job boards with tools built for a world where talent is today. Backed by top seed investors and ready to use by early partners across industries, Boomband is launching first in New England before expanding nationwide in 2026. For more information, visit www.boomband.com . Brand launch video: Let's band together!

Media Contact

Connor Burke

[email protected]

315.427.4079

SOURCE Boomband