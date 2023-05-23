boombox.io Raises $7M to Build Out Creator Platform for Music Makers

super{set} startup studio portfolio company's seed funding round was led by Forerunner Ventures with participation from Ulu Ventures



Raise will enable boombox.io to accelerate product development on the way to becoming the winning creator platform for musicians globally

SAN FRANCISCO, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- boombox.io , a collaboration platform for music makers, announced today it has closed $7 million of seed capital. The round was led by Forerunner with participation from super{set} startup studio and Ulu Ventures.

Launched in November 2022, boombox.io is a platform where music producers can store, version, and track all of their music files; collect time-stamped feedback on audio files; communicate on the go with iOS/Android apps; manage splits for songwriting and recordings; and create simple legally-binding contracts for song ownership.

boombox.io leverages Generative AI to enrich and extend a musician's creative process with Boombot, a friendly, AI-powered collaborator that generates new ideas and fleshes out partial ones to make music creation more dynamic, faster and smarter. Boombot helps users spitball lyrics and song titles, suggests chord progressions, and turns them into MIDI files creators can pull directly into their digital audio workstation. Purpose-built workflows enable creators to track and manage AI-generated ideas and evolve them on the fly with each other.

The $7M seed funding will enable boombox.io to build out its team, accelerate product development, build new partnerships, and continue serving a base of committed and fanatic early customers.

"As a musician and engineer, I felt the creator economy was long on hype and short on tools for creators. We aspired to build a platform that gives music makers an all-in-one platform to collaborate like GitHub, connect like LinkedIn, and earn revenue from music," said co-founder and CEO Tom Chavez. "There are a lot of tools that solve little pain points in the creative process, but ours is, to our knowledge, the first end-to-end solution to enable musical creators to collaborate, connect, and earn revenue from their art."

" boombox.io is grounded in the idea that we can reimagine the best of workplace productivity software specifically for music producers, so they can better harness their creativity and take ownership of their work — rather than wrestle with disparate apps and storage systems that weren't built for their needs," said Brian O'Malley, Managing Partner at Forerunner. "It's helmed by tech industry leaders with a track record of building great businesses and musicians with a deep appreciation for the production process, who together saw an opportunity in the gap between the tools they use daily for work and those used to collaborate on their craft. It's easy to see how boombox.io will immediately land with users, and then continue to grow with them over time."

While growing to become the default platform for music makers globally, boombox.io plans to release a desktop app this year for simpler file backup, automation of submissions to performing rights organizations (PROs), and video features to support live sessions with collaborators.

" boombox.io has blown me away with its features and integrations," said Lucas Banker, Head of Partnerships at boombox.io and long-time music producer who has worked with Selena Gomez, Sting and others. "This is what so many of us have been waiting for: a system for musicians that helps us create beautiful art and get it out in the world. It's like Dropbox on steroids but with so much more, built by people who know how music is made."

boombox.io elevates and empowers musicians to create cooler, more inspiring art. With user-friendly tools that integrate seamlessly with the modern musician's digital toolbox, boombox.io gives musicians an all-in-one platform to collaborate, create, and connect with other artists. With boombox, they can choose how and when to engage with their fans and earn money doing what they love. Whether you're a beginner or a seasoned pro, boombox.io helps musicians everywhere unleash their creativity and take their art to the next level.

