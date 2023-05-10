Boomcaster Launches Version 2 of its Podcasting Platform

New features and improved functionality give independent creators the tools they need to grow.

CHAPEL HILL, N.C., May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Boomcaster, a podcasting, vodcasting, and live-streaming platform built for independent creators, announced the launch of version two of their cloud-based recording platform. Founded in 2020, this new feature release marks an important milestone for the company and offers users a more powerful way to create their audio and video content.

A Customized Podcast Studio in Boomcaster with Private Branding Boomcaster Dashboard Example

With Boomcaster's v2 release, Founder and CEO Hari Gopalakrishna hopes "creators have the tools they need to bring their work to life...we've been hard at work on this update since we launched Boomcaster last year" This new version of the platform provides creators with features like:

Realtime Closed Captions: Make your recording session inclusive and accessible to all participants through closed captions in 30+ languages.

Make your recording session inclusive and accessible to all participants through closed captions in 30+ languages. Transcripts and Subtitles: Listeners can now easily edit transcripts inside of Boomcaster and export in various formats for publishing.

Listeners can now easily edit transcripts inside of Boomcaster and export in various formats for publishing. Screen Share: The improved screen share feature makes it easier than ever to collaborate with guests during recording sessions.

The improved screen share feature makes it easier than ever to collaborate with guests during recording sessions. Studio: Creators can now create multiple podcasts and associated branding, making it easy to manage multiple shows.

Creators can now create multiple podcasts and associated branding, making it easy to manage multiple shows. Multistream Podcast Interviews: Reach more listeners by streaming simultaneously to several destinations.

Reach more listeners by streaming simultaneously to several destinations. Studio Composed Recordings: Boomcaster now automatically generates mixed audio and video files with all the customizations from the studio.

With its existing features and this exciting new update, Boomcaster focuses on creating the most reliable and user-friendly podcast recording solution, with a priority to ensure users never lose a recording and that your podcast interviews are of the highest quality.

Danny Brown, 10+ year podcast veteran and host and creator of several podcasts, including One Minute Podcast Tips, Pod Chat, and The Little Pod of Inspiration says, "I am a huge fan of Boomcaster. Used pretty much all remote options, and Boomcaster ticks all the boxes. Excellent features, separate wav and video (up to 4k), branded green room, built for indie podcasters/creators. Loving the new features in v2 - more quality control for the podcaster and some very cool options for creators with multiple shows. "

The Boomcaster team sourced ideas from its community to build the new version and is committed to listening to creators and making improvements where needed. Marcus DePaula, professional audio & video engineer, podcast consultant, and founder of Me Only Louder (meonlylouder.com) states, "Boomcaster is what I use for myself and what I recommend to my clients. Hari and team works hard to keep the platform highly reliable and easy to use. I love the new features in v2 like the studios, which I will be using for each of my client shows."

The newest version of the indie podcasting platform is live and ready to try with a free trial for new users.

About Boomcaster: Boomcaster is an all-in-one podcasting, vodcasting and live-streaming cloud-based solution. By recording locally on each participant's device and simultaneously uploading to the cloud, users can capture crystal-clear audio and video without the threat of losing their recordings.

Boomcaster

Hari Gopalakrishna

919.386.9663

[email protected]

SOURCE Boomcaster