Boomer Benefits Reminds Beneficiaries of the Fall Open Enrollment Period for 2020 Medicare Plans

FORT WORTH, Texas, Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Boomer Benefits warns Medicare beneficiaries to carefully review their Annual Notice of Change documents for this year's Fall Open Enrollment period. Beneficiaries have from October 15, 2019 – December 7, 2019 to make changes to their Medicare Advantage and prescription drug plans for 2020.

"There are so many different options and different important enrollment dates that often confuse Medicare beneficiaries. Here at Boomer Benefits, we often find that our clients are overwhelmed and insecure about making changes for themselves during the Fall Open Enrollment period," said Danielle Roberts, co-founder at Boomer Benefits.

Changes policy holders need to pay attention to in their Annual Notice of Change include:

Current drug coverage changes - Review your coverage to ensure the costs, pharmacy networks and lists of covered drugs for the upcoming year as changes to current coverage change every year.

Networks changes on Medicare Advantage plans - Individuals enrolled in Medicare Advantage plans need to check for changes to their plan's network as healthcare providers and hospitals may or may not decide to not renew their contracts with certain Advantage plans.

Important things to remember during this Medicare enrollment period include:

Medigap plan benefits do not change – Beneficiaries with Medigap plans will not see changes to their current benefits during the Fall Open Enrollment period.

Use Medicare.gov to find helpful information – Policy holders that aren't clients of Boomer Benefits and considering plan changes should visit Medicare's website to see plan options for 2020. Use the available plan finder tool to evaluate drug costs and plan star ratings.

"It's our mission to ensure that Americans are as educated as possible about their Medicare options and the various ways to make the most of their coverage to better work with their budgets," said Roberts. "All too often we see retirees get stuck paying unnecessary costs for their Medicare coverage because they were unaware of changes to their existing coverage or unsure of what changes can and cannot be made during this period."

To learn more about Boomer Benefits and Medicare enrollment periods such as the Fall Open Enrollment period, visit https://boomerbenefits.com.

