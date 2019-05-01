Boomer Esiason Announced as a Keynote Speaker at the National Association of Specialty Pharmacy 2019 Annual Meeting & Expo

CRANBURY, N.J., May 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Association of Specialty Pharmacy (NASP), a nonprofit organization representing key stakeholders in the specialty pharmacy industry, named former NFL quarterback Boomer Esiason as one of the keynote speakers for their seventh Annual Meeting & Expo. Esiason's keynote presentation will take place Monday, Sept. 9, from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Washington Marriott Wardman Park in Washington, D.C.

Esiason is the most visible national figure in the fight against cystic fibrosis, a life-threatening, genetic disease. Throughout his career in professional sports and the media, Esiason has been a committed and active participant in many charitable causes, but he began focusing on cystic fibrosis in 1993 when his son, Gunnar, was diagnosed with the disease. In 1994, Esiason launched the Boomer Esiason Foundation, a dynamic partnership of leaders in the medical and business communities joining with a committed core of volunteers to heighten awareness, education and quality of life for those affected by cystic fibrosis, as well as providing financial support to research aimed at finding a cure. Since its inception, the foundation has raised more than $90 million to support research toward a cure and programs directly benefiting the cystic fibrosis community.

Esiason is one of the most successful quarterbacks in NFL history. He played for the Cincinnati Bengals, New York Jets and Arizona Cardinals during a 14-year career that included four Pro Bowl appearances and one MVP season. After retiring from the NFL, Esiason headed straight into a broadcasting career. He hosts the radio show "Boomer and Gio," co-hosts Showtime's "Inside the NFL" and previously was a commentator on "Monday Night Football."

"We are thrilled to welcome Boomer Esiason as a keynote speaker," said Sheila Arquette, RPH, NASP Executive Director. "His accomplishments on the football field are remarkable. His accomplishments off the field are even more extraordinary. Esiason has helped to increase awareness and education about cystic fibrosis. Through his foundation, he has fostered further research for life-saving treatments and hope for a cure. Conference attendees will learn a great deal from Esiason's life experiences and phenomenal success."

The NASP Annual Meeting & Expo hosts over 1,200 specialty pharmacy professionals, including senior executives, pharmacy directors, staff pharmacists, consultants and other management-level personnel from specialty pharmacy providers, infusion pharmacies, pharma/biotech manufacturers, institutional pharmacies, managed care organizations, data management and analytic organizations, group purchasing organizations, distributors and suppliers to the industry.

The annual event features conference workshops, educational programs and panel discussions, continuing legal education and continuing pharmacist education credits, specialty pharmacist certification exam preparation courses, posters and abstracts, industry awards and recognition, and a large exhibit hall.

A meet-and-greet with Esiason will take place from 5 p.m. to 6:15 p.m. on September 9. Ten footballs signed by Esiason will be raffled during Monday's evening reception. The money raised will be donated to charity. For registration or additional information, please visit naspmeeting.com. Discounted registration rates are available through May 31.

About the National Association of Specialty Pharmacy (NASP)

The National Association of Specialty Pharmacy (NASP) is a 501(c)(6) non-profit trade organization and the only national association representing all stakeholders in the specialty pharmacy industry, including the nation's leading specialty pharmacies, pharmaceutical and biotechnology manufacturers, health plans and integrated delivery systems, wholesalers, group purchasing organizations and pharmacy benefit managers. The mission of the National Association of Specialty Pharmacy (NASP) is to elevate the practice of specialty pharmacy by developing and promoting continuing professional education and certification of specialty pharmacists while advocating for public policies that ensure patients have appropriate access to specialty medications in tandem with critical services. The association provides an online education center offering accredited continuing pharmacy education programs, hosts an annual meeting that offers education sessions and continuing education credits, and is the only organization that offers a certification program for specialty pharmacists. NASP members include the nation's leading independent specialty pharmacies, pharmaceutical and biotechnology manufacturers, group purchasing organizations, patient advocacy groups, integrated delivery systems and health plans, technology and data management vendors, wholesalers/distributors and practicing pharmacists. With over 100 corporate members and 1,500 individual members, NASP is the unified voice of specialty pharmacy in the United States.

Specialty Pharmacy Times® Media Contact

Alexandra Ventura

MJH Associates, Inc.

609-716-7777, ext. 121

aventura@mjhassoc.com

NASP Media Contact

Sheila M. Arquette, RPh

Executive director, NASP

703-842-0122

sarquette@naspnet.org

SOURCE National Association of Specialty Pharmacy

Related Links

http://www.naspnet.org

