Boomer Esiason Signs with KANE 11 Socks

"KANE 11 is transforming the way we all wear socks forever. I've been a fan from the beginning, I wear my KANE 11's every day," said Esiason a 13-year, NFL veteran who played for the Cincinnati Bengals, New York Jets and Arizona Cardinals. In addition to The NFL Today, he also hosts the sports radio program Boomer and Gio on WFAN and just launched a new syndicated show Game Time with Boomer Esiason on 210 stations around the country.

"KANE 11 is changing the socks game forever!" says Boomer.

"Boomer is a true believer in our brand and our product," said Tom Kallish, KANE 11 Founder, "so we are thrilled to have such an authentic voice encouraging viewers to experience the comfort and feel of perfect fitting socks."

KANE 11 socks are crafted with premium natural fibers like Merino wool and Supima cotton. They have full-foot terry loop cushioning, arch support and a flat seam toe all of which guarantees your feet will feel amazing 24/7.

"Having Boomer on air at this time of year is the perfect inspiration for everyone working on their holiday shopping list." Said Pete Hunsinger, Co-Founder. "KANE 11 socks are a fantastic gift as the precise sizing make it a very personal and appreciated present. Everybody deserves the best socks they can get."

KANE 11 has socks for moms, dads, executives, students, athletes, golfers, runners…virtually everyone on your gift list.

Women's and men's socks $13.50 to $23.50 at https://kane11.com

