Boomer Naturals Launches CB5 - an FDA-Compliant CBD Alternative

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Health and wellness company Boomer Naturals has announced the launch of their breakthrough new product line CB5. The FDA-compliant alternative line of products is designed to alleviate issues like pain, difficulty sleeping, and anxiety.

Boomer Naturals New CB5 Product Line

CB5 is a revolutionary, doctor-formulated alternative (to CBD) that is 100% legal, has ZERO THC, and ZERO CBD. Designed to balance the body's Endocannabinoid System or ECS, CB5 is a proprietary blend of powerful botanical terpenes that the FDA considers 'generally recognized as safe' (GRAS). Boomer Natural's CB5 blend targets four known ECS receptors while other supplements only target one.

Discovered in the early 1990's, The Endocannabinoid system (ECS) regulates several key body systems and is responsible for maintaining balance and overall health. While much remains to be learned about the ECS, we now know that issues like pain, anxiety, sleep issues, and more are all regulated by the ECS. CB5 is composed of natural, plant-based ingredients that have been clinically shown to support the ECS and help improve physical and emotional health.

Dr. Mary Clifton, a member of the Boomer Wellness Advisory Board and Endocannabinoid system expert, says, "My patients are interested in trying CBD for the medicinal benefit but they're afraid to use it based on concerns about legality. However, with Boomer Naturals CB5 you have a product that stimulates the endocannabinoid system very similarly to CBD but has no exposure to CBD or THC. CB5 is an exciting new product for me to be able to share with my patients. It's a medical breakthrough."

"This internal regulatory system works to restore and balance our mind, body, and emotions," explained Mike Quaid, CEO of Boomer Naturals. "When you can't sleep, it's the ECS that kicks in to calm the body. If there's pain, the ECS jumps in to manage that. Our CB5 formula is specifically designed to help our internal ECS function properly so that it can regulate our overall health and assist us in leading healthier lives."

Boomer Naturals CB5 is available in gummies, tinctures, shots, creams, and their best-selling Pain Relief Roll-On. CB5 can be found at Boomer Naturals retail locations, golf and resort shops nationwide, and online at www.boomernaturals.com

About Boomer Naturals

Boomer Naturals is a full-service wellness company that provides products and services to

enhance well-being and increase quality of life. Established in 2019, Boomer Naturals has created an all-natural doctor formulated alternative to CBD, known as Boomer CB5. Boomer Naturals products can be used to help overcome symptoms associated with physical, mental, and emotional well-being challenges. Product lines include Boomer CB5, Golf CB5, skin care, sun protection, and pet care. Boomer Naturals products are available online at BoomerNaturals.com, Boomer Naturals retail stores, and the finest golf shops and resorts across the country. For more information, please visit www.boomernaturals.com.

