Boomerang Industrial Breaks Ground on 325,274 Square Foot Cold Storage Warehouse in Schertz, Texas

Poised to serve San Antonio and Austin's burgeoning populations and well positioned along the I-35 corridor to provide operators with a strategically located, modern and reliable cold storage solution

SCHERTZ, Texas, July 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Boomerang Industrial (website: www.boomerangindustrial.com) today announced that it has commenced site work for STX Frio, a 325,274 square foot speculative cold storage warehouse in Schertz, Texas. STX Frio, a joint venture between Boomerang and Marble Capital, will be a state-of-the-art facility capable of accommodating a variety of cold storage uses, including freezer and/or cooler cold storage, food processing/manufacturing and food distribution. Boomerang expects to deliver STX Frio in the fourth quarter of 2027.

"We started studying the need for modern cold storage space in Central Texas in 2021 and given the prolific population growth that has occurred and is projected to continue in the region, we believe STX Frio is well positioned to meet the growing demand for first-generation cold storage space," said Beau Bellow, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Boomerang.

STX Frio, located at 22218 FM 2252, is being constructed on a 25-acre site less than half a mile from Interstate 35, a corridor responsible for generating $1.2 trillion in gross domestic product. The site is strategically located to provide access to both the San Antonio and Austin markets, two of the fastest growing cities in America. Combined, the San Antonio and Austin markets would represent an MSA ranking in the top 10 nationally. In addition, Boomerang expects STX Frio to benefit from its proximity to Port Laredo, the largest inland port and third largest port of entry in the United States, based on trade value.

"With the average cold storage facility in the U.S. now 37 years old, modern, well-located assets like STX Frio are exactly what the I-35 corridor needs to keep pace with Central Texas's population and food distribution growth," said Adam Allen, Co-Founder and Managing Principal of Marble. "We've been impressed by Boomerang's discipline and execution in this sector, and we're proud to back a team capable of delivering that kind of product at this scale."

ARCO Design/Build is designing and constructing STX Frio. STX Frio has been designed to provide ultimate flexibility to tenants and will feature a 50-foot clear height warehouse, an 80-foot-deep cold dock, 42 dock positions with vertical storing hydraulic dock leveler equipment, LED lighting throughout, a Tyco Quell dry fire sprinkler system, a 200-foot-deep truck court with 68 trailer parking spaces and ample automobile parking. STX Frio can accommodate a single tenant or can be demised for a two-tenant or three-tenant layout.

"STX Frio represents a partnership built on collaboration, humility and trust to find the best and most flexible solution for any potential cold user. We are grateful to have such a partnership with Boomerang Industrial and look forward to delivering another successful development together," said Eric Safko, President of ARCO.

JLL, led by Tim O'Rourke, Kevin Griffiths, Sage Rheinschild, Alcide Longoria and Mark Krenger, is leasing STX Frio.

"JLL is excited to partner with Boomerang Industrial to lease STX Frio," said Tim O'Rourke, Executive Managing Director of JLL. "Located along the I-35 corridor in the heart of the Texas Triangle, the project offers exceptional access to major population centers, cross-border trade, and key food distribution networks. The development will introduce state-of-the-art cold storage capacity to a market with aging regional inventory, meeting growing demand for efficient, high-performance cold chain infrastructure that supports food processing and distribution."

JLL, led by Will Mogk, arranged financing for STX Frio.

About Boomerang Industrial

Boomerang Industrial is a Houston-based real estate firm specializing in the acquisition, management and development of cold storage industrial assets. Boomerang pursues speculative development, build-to-suit development, joint venture opportunities (partnering with manufacturers, wholesalers, retailers or 3PLs) or a hybrid of the foregoing to deliver cold storage solutions to underserved markets. Boomerang's target customer segments include 3PLs, food wholesalers, food retailers, food manufacturers and other industries such as pharmaceutical and floral that utilize cold storage. For more information, visit www.boomerangindustrial.com.

About Marble Capital

Established in 2016, Marble Capital manages $3.3 billion in AUM across a series of private equity funds. The company provides flexible capital solutions for real estate developers and operators across the United States and has invested in ~60,000 multifamily units across $14 billion in transactions. Marble Capital is headquartered in Houston, Texas and is managed by a group of accomplished real estate professionals with 150 years of combined experience in real estate finance, capital markets, development and operations.

About ARCO Design/Build

ARCO Design/Build (http://www.arcodb.com) is a national design-build construction firm delivering the strength, resources, and expertise of an award-winning national builder combined with the responsive, personalized service of a local partner. With more than 50 offices and over 1,800 associates across the country, ARCO provides fully integrated design, engineering, and construction services across industries, including aerospace and defense, aviation, mission-critical, manufacturing, life sciences, cold storage, e-commerce, and warehouse distribution. ARCO is a 100% employee-owned company through its ESOP.

SOURCE Boomerang Industrial, LLC