Boomerang Ventures Leads $1.7M Series Seed Round for Pediatric Digital Health Startup Xploro Inc.

INDIANAPOLIS, Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Boomerang Ventures, a leading venture capital and studio firm, has strategically invested in Xploro Inc., a pioneer in pediatric digital health. Leading the $1.7M Series Seed round, Boomerang Ventures underscores its dedication to fostering innovation in connected health technologies.

Established in the UK in 2019 and relocated to Cleveland, Ohio in 2022, Xploro Inc. is revolutionizing healthcare for children and families. The platform employs augmented reality, gaming, and AI to offer comprehensive health information, reducing stress, improving health literacy, and enhancing outcomes. Addressing critical healthcare gaps, Xploro provides age-appropriate, disease-agnostic, clinically-validated patient education. Utilizing games, AR, a cutting-edge chatbot, and customizable content across healthcare disciplines, it engages and informs young patients, available in multiple languages for diverse healthcare settings, ultimately enhancing resilience during treatments.

"My daughter's Ewing's Sarcoma diagnosis at age 13 in 2011 highlighted the lack of information that left her scared, anxious, and reluctant to engage with health services. Drawing on my entrepreneurial and tech disruptor background, I founded Xploro to change this. Boomerang's investment provides essential support for our mission to empower young patients with the knowledge they need," said Dominic Raban, Co-Founder & CEO, Xploro Inc.

Xploro Inc. initially focused on pediatric patients aged 7-15 and plans to expand to all ages and conditions, targeting the $12.53 billion global pediatric healthcare market and entering the adult healthcare sector by 2025. The company collaborates with respected organizations like World Child Cancer and partners with renowned healthcare providers, including Cincinnati Children's Hospital, University Hospitals Cleveland, and several NHS Trusts. Boomerang Ventures' investment supports Xploro's vision of expanding into new treatment areas, enhancing sales and customer success functions, and securing runway through 2025, including broadening health condition coverage and involving third-party content creators.

"We're impressed by Xploro's EdTech platform and its impact on pediatric patient education and anxiety alleviation. Boomerang values Xploro's clinically validated technology, seeing its potential to revolutionize medical education across ages. Xploro's move to the Midwest U.S. highlights the thriving healthcare and entrepreneurial ecosystem," said Oscar Moralez, Founder & Managing Partner, Boomerang Ventures.

About Boomerang Ventures

Founded in 2019, Boomerang Ventures is a venture capital firm focused on early growth-stage connected health technology companies. Leveraging a combination studio and venture fund established in 2020 and 2022, respectively, Boomerang provides the collaborative direction, deep industry expertise, and continuum of support founders need to take their innovations from ideation to market. Visit boomerang.vc.

About Xploro Inc.

Xploro Inc. utilizes an avatar conversational agent, 3D augmented reality models, and games to ease young patients' anxiety and enhance procedural efficiency for providers. Founded by Dom Raban in response to his daughter's cancer treatment experience, Xploro serves customers across the USA, UK, Europe, and Africa, with a vision to become a global patient education platform for all ages and conditions. Visit xploro.health.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Audra Wait

[email protected]

SOURCE Boomerang Ventures