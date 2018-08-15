BoomerJack's Opens Big-Screen Football Destination in Grapevine

Celebrating our opening, our favorite sports teams, and one awesome local organization!

For media only: Cowboys tickets giveaways, complimentary food and drink, pricey swag bag, serious selfie opportunities and special appearances. RSVP below.

GRAPEVINE & COMPANY DETAILS

The Leyard® TVF Series LED Video Wall from Leyard and Planar : 16-foot-long, 9-foot-high screen array in an 8x8 configuration, it's one of the biggest "TVs" in the Lone Star State

: 16-foot-long, 9-foot-high screen array in an 8x8 configuration, it's one of the biggest "TVs" in the Lone Star State Massive All-Season, Backyard-Style Patio: 3,700-sq.-ft. patio with covered space, fire pits, cooling system, roll-up garage-door bar, and TVs

3,700-sq.-ft. patio with covered space, fire pits, cooling system, roll-up garage-door bar, and TVs Recycled Shipping Container Bar: With big-screen TVs and climate control

With big-screen TVs and climate control Coldest Beers in DFW: Served 29 degrees cold through a state-of-the-art glycol-cooled system

Served 29 degrees cold through a state-of-the-art glycol-cooled system Wall-to-Wall TVs: Over 1000 square feet of TV screens to choose from

Over 1000 square feet of TV screens to choose from Vintage Car Art: Retro automotive-inspired art and industrial theme

Retro automotive-inspired art and industrial theme Mouthwatering, Craft-Kitchen Food: Innovative American grill dishes prepared fresh every day including wing sauces

Innovative American grill dishes prepared fresh every day including wing sauces Best Drink Prices Around: Happy Hour All Day, Every Day, and eye-popping daily specials starting at $1.95

Happy Hour All Day, Every Day, and eye-popping daily specials starting at Company Growth and Expansion: Two new locations in the last 12 months with more planned in surrounding areas

Media Kit BoomerJacks.com/Media

Restaurant Details



201 W. SH TX-114, Grapevine, TX



817-527-6984



Open every day, 10:30 a.m. to 2:00 a.m.



BoomerJacks.com

BoomerJack's Grill & Bar welcomes everyone to enjoy its laid-back atmosphere, wall-to-wall TVs, mouth-watering food, cold drinks and value pricing. Founded in 2001, the company includes 13 BoomerJack's Grill & Bar locations across DFW and live-music venue Bedford Ice House. BoomerJack's supports more than 10 local charities including GRACE. Twice honored as a Top 100 Place to work by the Dallas Morning News, BoomerJack's is privately owned by founder Brent Tipps, named 2017 Entrepreneur of Excellence by Fort Worth Magazine.

