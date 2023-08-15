Boomers Forever Young for Seniors: A Fast-Growing Brand for a Fast-Growing Consumer Segment

Health11News has recognized Boomers Forever Young as one of the country's fastest-growing supplement companies addressing the emerging senior market.

NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As members of the Baby Boom generation enter their "golden years," they are becoming a prime target for an array of nutritional supplements designed to counter the negative effects of aging. Boomers Forever Young was recently recognized by Health11News as one of the country's fastest-growing supplement companies addressing the needs of this expanding senior market. [ See full press release. ]

The company was started in 2010 by two Baby Boomers who had been working together on several projects. Bob Gilpatrick, a holistic health therapist, also began helping Larry Daudelin with different health problems that are typically seen in people his age.

"He was 65 years old, but he was going on 85," Gilpatrick says of his friend and business partner. "He was way overweight, taking 11 medications, had just undergone two major surgeries, and was scheduled for two more. I started piecing together a program for him involving stress management, some physical readjustments, and then I worked on his nutrition."

Within a few months, Daudelin's health had improved so much that the two men decided to start Boomers Forever Young to share their products with a wider audience. They entered the global elderly nutrition market, which was valued at $17.4 billion in 2021 and is expected to increase at a compound annual growth rate of 6.5 percent through 2030. This growth is being attributed to an elderly population that is constantly increasing and is more prone to many chronic diseases due to inadequate dietary intake of nutrients.

The market for nutrition for the elderly is expected to benefit from a rise in market producers' research and development investments in the creation of new dietary intake materials. Among the chronic diseases addressed by these supplements are obesity, diabetes, cancer, cardiovascular disease, osteoporosis, and dental problems.

Protein is estimated to lead the supplement market in the near future. The growing awareness of protein consumption and new research in protein-based products is another major factor contributing to the market's growth. According to a study published in 2021, increasing dietary protein intake by up to 1.2 grams per kilogram of body weight each day may prevent sarcopenia and maintain the health of older adults' musculoskeletal systems. [ See full press release. ]

