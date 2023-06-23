Boomers Forever Young Wins Award for Best Nutritional Supplement Products for Seniors

Boomers Forever Young, a Florida-based supplier of nutritional supplements for older adults, has won the 2023 Award for Best Nutritional Supplement Products for Seniors from Smart Drugs and Supplements, a digital publication. This entrepreneurial enterprise is notable among its peers for its comprehensive focus on the special nutritional and supplement needs of Baby Boomers—seniors who are living longer, more active, and involved lives.

NEW YORK, June 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Boomers Forever Young, a provider of unique nutritional supplements for the Baby Boomer generation, has been honored by Smart Drugs and Supplements for offering the Best Nutritional Supplement Products for Seniors. Suited to the particular nutritional needs of older consumers, Boomers Forever Young offers a complete nutrition program designed to help those over 40 improve their health, lose weight, and support healthy aging. By using a unique combination of nutrients, the Boomers Forever Young health regimen can provide results far superior to random supplemental vitamin intake. [See full press release.]

The company's flagship product, Boomer Boost, is a comprehensive, all-in-one nutritional supplement. With 70 carefully selected ingredients, including amino acids, vitamins, minerals, fatty acids, and specialty nutrients, it provides a foundation for complete nutrition far beyond a regular multivitamin.

In addition, Boomers Forever Young offers Heirloom Barley and Gladiator Barley, sprouted barley seed powders that provide enhanced nutrient absorption, energy, and heart health support, along with powerful antioxidants that reduce inflammation.

The elderly nutrition market size was valued at USD $17.42 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD $30.62 billion by 2030, expanding at a compound annual growth rate of 6.5%. The expected increase in the elderly population is a primary driver of market growth.

The population of older adults is more prone to many chronic diseases due to inadequate dietary intake of nutrients. This is anticipated to aid in the growth of the elderly nutrition market during the projected period. Another sector experiencing anticipated growth is obese or overweight adults. They are often thought to consume more energy and nutrients than they require, but their intakes are frequently inadequate and suboptimal. Other primary drivers of market growth include environmental factors such as food access.

Boomers Forever Young was co-founded by Larry Daudelin and President Bob Gilpatrick. Its products are distributed directly to consumers online and on a wholesale basis. [See full release.]

Smart Drugs and Supplements is a digital publication that provides continuously updated content about smart drugs (nootropics), dietary supplements, vitamins, minerals, and herbals for its readers.

