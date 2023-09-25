Boomers Forever Young's Clarity Factor Wins Best All-Natural Nootropic for Senior Brain Health

News provided by

Better Nutrition News; Boomers Forever Young

25 Sep, 2023, 08:39 ET

Boomers Forever Young, a Florida-based supplier of nutritional supplements for older adults, has won the award for "Best All-Natural Nootropic for Senior Brain Health" from Better Nutrition News, a digital publication. This entrepreneurial enterprise is notable among its peers for its comprehensive focus on addressing the special nutritional and supplement needs of Baby Boomers—seniors who are living longer, more active, and involved lives.

NEW YORK

Sept. 25, 2023

The global nootropics market was valued at USD $10.9 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD $30.75 billion by 2029, increasing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.85%. Increasing awareness of nootropics' effectiveness in addressing age-related cognitive decline is driving the growth of the nootropics market. As the global population ages, cognitive decline is becoming a major concern for a growing number of consumers. Nootropics have shown promise in preventing or delaying cognitive decline, making them an appealing option for seniors.

Nootropics are also expected to be used as supplements for managing age-related diseases such as dementia, Alzheimer's disease, and Parkinson's disease; this usage is leading to an increase in nootropic market demand, generating further opportunities for Boomers Forever Young's Clarity Factor.

The company's flagship product, Boomer Boost, is a comprehensive, all-in-one nutritional supplement. Comprising 70 carefully selected ingredients, including amino acids, fatty acids, and specialty nutrients, it provides a foundation for complete nutrition far beyond a regular multivitamin.

Boomers Forever Young was co-founded by Larry Daudelin and President Bob Gilpatrick. Its products are distributed directly to consumers online and on a wholesale basis. [See full press release.]

About

Better Nutrition News is a digital publication providing continuously updated high-quality content about diet, nutrition, and supplementation to ensure the best health, wellness, and longevity for its readers.

Contact:
Carol Roundtree
718-965-1216
365804@email4pr.com

SOURCE Better Nutrition News; Boomers Forever Young

