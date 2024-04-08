Boomers in Pittsburgh are least likely to be locked-in by mortgage rates, among major metros

New listings are rising fastest in metros where more homes are owned outright, without a mortgage

Pittsburgh , Buffalo and Cleveland have the highest share of homeowners free from mortgage rate lock-in among the 50 largest U.S. metros.

, and have the highest share of homeowners free from mortgage rate lock-in among the 50 largest U.S. metros. Seventeen percent of baby boomer homeowners are free from rate lock — the generation least affected – compared to just six percent of millennial owners.

Gen Z, whose members generally have less equity in their homes, will likely stay put for a while.

SEATTLE, April 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- New research from Zillow® shows older homeowners and those in less expensive metros are the least likely to be discouraged from moving by today's higher mortgage rates – with Boomer homeowners in Pittsburgh leading the way. About 10.8 million current homeowners nationwide, or 13%, should be immune to the effects of high interest rates. Markets with more homeowners free from rate lock have seen more homes listed for sale, giving buyers more choices during a prolonged shortage of inventory.

Many homeowners have a mortgage rate below the prevailing rate or an income too low to comfortably afford a mortgage at today's higher rates, and are therefore "rate locked" — financially incentivized to keep their current home and low rate.

However, census data shows that 10.8 million homeowners are both mortgage-free and make enough income to afford monthly payments on a typical home where they live, if they bought it today. These homeowners are likely to be older and live in more affordable markets. Nearly 38% of Boomer homeowners in Pittsburgh are free from rate lock, making them the least locked-in of all generations of homeowners among the 50 largest U.S. metros.

"The so-called mortgage rate lock-in effect has seriously curtailed both home sales and inventory over the past two years. Homeowners are more free to sell in less expensive areas — bringing more resale inventory into the market and facilitating sales," said Orphe Divounguy, Zillow senior economist. "Massive appreciation has left homeowners with record levels of equity, and many are financially able to move on, even given today's higher rates."

Rate lock has shown signs of easing in recent months , but the flow of listings is still significantly below pre-pandemic rates, and total inventory is in an even bigger hole, down roughly 37% compared to 2019.

Mortgage rates' drastic shift is behind many homeowners' reticence to list. Rates reached record lows in 2020 and 2021, doubled in 2022, hit 23-year highs in 2023, and have remained elevated ever since . New research from the Federal Housing Finance Agency shows that mortgage rate lock-in prevented roughly 1.33 million sales between the second quarter of 2022 and 2023 year-end.

Owners in more affordable markets face lower barriers to entry for their next home, generally have less mortgage debt, and can more easily move on — with or without taking on a new mortgage. The share of owners free of rate lock is highest in relatively affordable markets in the Upper Midwest — Pittsburgh, Buffalo and Cleveland — the latter two of which are among Zillow's Hottest Markets for 2024 .

It's harder to give up a low rate and more expensive to move in the least affordable markets, so there tends to be fewer new listings of existing homes coming on the market in these areas. Zillow data shows a clear positive correlation between the share of homeowners without a mortgage and the change in new listings since early 2022, when rates rose. Metros with a higher share of locked-in homeowners saw larger decreases in new listings.

Baby boomers are least affected by rate lock, while millennials and Gen Zers are significantly more so. Older homeowners tend to have more equity built up in their home and boomers have the highest incomes, on average, among current generations. Higher wealth and higher incomes make a cash purchase or higher down payment for their next home (in their market) more doable, and mortgage payments less onerous. Nationwide, 17% of baby boomer homeowners are free from the effects of rate lock, compared to just six percent of millennial homeowners and 12% percent of Gen X homeowners.

Selling options for homeowners

Homeowners have benefited from the massive rise in home values, now up 41% over the course of the pandemic. Those ready to cash out and move on can explore different selling options upfront and decide the best course of action for them, whether selling with a Zillow Premier Agent or getting a cash offer from Opendoor.

The Silent Generation and boomers are least likely to be affected by changes In mortgage rates

Generation Total

Homeowners Mortgage-Free

Homeowners Mortgage-Free and

Mortgage-Ready

Homeowners Percentage Free

of Rate Lock-In Silent Gen 8,780,278 6,685,928 1,249,895 14 % Boomers 32,061,195 17,430,503 5,305,625 17 % Gen X 24,784,630 6,884,541 3,018,890 12 % Millennials 17,627,307 3,202,861 1,127,771 6 % Gen Z 1,273,088 332,842 48,434 4 %

Metros where homeowners are least likely to be affected by changes In mortgage rates

MSA Total

Homeowners Mortgage-Free

Homeowners Mortgage-Free and

Mortgage-Ready

Homeowners Percentage Free

of Rate Lock-In Pittsburgh, PA 699,477 341,063 188,486 27 % Buffalo, NY 332,770 160,048 76,078 23 % Cleveland, OH 561,134 241,587 123,707 22 % Oklahoma City, OK 344,916 143,428 70,763 21 % Detroit, MI 1,227,113 524,087 239,813 20 %

Metros where homeowners are most likely to be affected by changes in mortgage rates

MSA Total

Homeowners Mortgage-Free

Homeowners Mortgage-Free

and Mortgage-Ready

Homeowners Percentage Free

of Rate Lock-In San Diego, CA 641,052 201,114 18,315 3 % San Jose, CA 357,221 125,670 10,848 3 % Los Angeles, CA 2,161,234 731,526 67,755 3 % San Francisco, CA 914,825 320,039 30,978 3 % Seattle, WA 964,005 298,755 44,584 5 %

SOURCE Zillow