Boomi Announces Winners in Annual Customer Awards, '2019 Boomi Blue Challenge Awards'

CHESTERBROOK, Pa., Jan. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Boomi™, a Dell Technologies™ business, announced today the winners of its annual Boomi Blue Challenge awards. The awards recognize customers in North America, APJ and Europe, that have showcased how they've used Boomi's data integration platform to unify data, applications, systems, processes and people during the past year and digitally transform their business.

"Boomi's more than 10,000 customers are driving innovation across their respective industries to achieve digital modernizations and drive better business outcomes," said Michelle Wideman, Chief Customer Success Officer, Boomi. "The four winners of the 2019 Boomi Blue Challenge, illustrated that a comprehensive, cloud-native integration platform is a valuable strategic asset. The winners are true digital leaders."

Boomi Blue Challenge winners effectively manage complex data challenges and lead strategic projects within their organizations, from projects focused on the Internet of Things (IoT) to projects establishing data governance compliance. Each organization has shown significant improvement in productivity, ROI, and more. Across four regions (United States of America, Canada, Europe and APJ), winners were evaluated on judging criteria that includes transformational impact, creativity and innovation, scope and complexity, and social impact.

This years' top winners are:

Les Schwab Tires - USA

Les Schwab Tires, a tire company defined by award winning customer service, partnered with Boomi to modernize their customer experience and transform the way they manage data. With changing customer demands, including letting customers use mobile apps to make appointments in real time, Les Schwab required integration on a massive scale. The almost 70-year-old company also moved its point-of-sale (POS) systems to the cloud using Boomi's iPaaS capabilities.

The success of the customer service integration, coupled with the platform managing Les Schwab's HR data for 7,000 employees, the company soon expanded to other platform capabilities, including EDI management for trading partners, and using Flow and API Management to improve operational efficiency between employees and customers.

With Boomi, Les Schwab Tires has achieved a faster digital transformation, aimed at increasing profitability and improving customer convenience via cloud-based application adoption.

Jacobs Douwe Egberts (JDE) - EMEA

Jacobs Douwe Egberts' coffee and tea portfolio are available in more than 140 countries. To support the 265-year-old company, JDE selected Boomi's platform to integrate heterogeneous systems, support e-commerce sites customized by country and brand, and facilitate constantly changing promotions and customer surveys, while maintaining flexibility and reusability.

With Boomi, JDE has reduced its time to market for new products and promotions by 40 percent, as it gained precise control over onboarding new trading and logistics partners. These gains also enabled JDE to launch a direct-to-consumer website in nine EU countries for its premium coffee brand. Boomi also continues to play an important role in JDE's day-to-day transactions, such as order to cash, quote to cash, supply-chain management, and B2B data exchange.

Hydro Ottawa - Canada

As the third largest municipally owned electrical utility in Ontario, Hydro Ottawa maintains the electricity distribution systems in the Canadian province and serves over 335,000 residential and commercial customers. Hydro Ottawa turned to Boomi to help transform its IT infrastructure, enabling them to pursue innovative projects while managing their day-to-day business more efficiently.

The utility had no capability to build integrations that moved data in real time or support a hybrid infrastructure of cloud and on premises applications. With Boomi, Hydro Ottawa is building a highly available central hub to integrate essential systems.

Already, Boomi has saved the utility thousands of dollars it originally planned to spend on upgrading infrastructure for its legacy technologies. In addition, Boomi slashed the utility's integration development time in half, allowing it to integrate five systems with only one employee within five months of purchasing the solution — saving at least 50,000 Canadian dollars.

GlobalFoundries - APJ

GlobalFoundries, a Singapore-based semiconductor manufacturer, chose to partner with Boomi to address several IT challenges that hampered its ability to compete in the global marketplace.

Boomi made it possible for GlobalFoundries to build a robust hybrid infrastructure in public and private clouds allowing the company to seamlessly connect applications across regions. GlobalFoundries also built an enterprise chatbot integrating Google Chat with multiple corporate and cloud applications and uses Boomi to support a mobile portal that connects with G Suite, a group of cloud computing, productivity, and collaboration tools. Boomi integrations consume auto machine learning (AutoML) APIs for data analytics and reporting

Boomi's transformative power connects more than 150 trading partners, supports over 100 transaction types, and manages more than 1,000 composites. The customer considers Boomi to be the foundation of their digital transformation journey.

The winners will receive a complimentary pass to Boomi World Tour London 2020. To be considered for next year's Boomi Blue Challenge Awards and learn more about Boomi, please visit www.boomi.com .

About Boomi

Boomi, a Dell Technologies business, quickly and easily unites everything in your digital ecosystem so you can achieve better business outcomes, faster. Boomi's intelligent, flexible, scalable platform accelerates your business results by linking your data, systems, applications, processes, and people. Harnessing the power of the cloud to unify everything inside and outside of a business, Boomi gives more than 10,000 organizations globally, the ability to future proof their application strategy. For more information, visit http://www.boomi.com .

© 2020 Boomi Inc. Dell, Dell Technologies, Boomi, the 'B' logo, Molecule, and Dell Boomi are trademarks of Dell Inc., or its subsidiaries. All rights reserved. Other names or marks may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

Contact:

Emma McCulloch

Boomi

415-420-7194|

emma.mcculloch@dell.com

Special note:

Statements in this material that relate to future results, future hiring, and future events or investment are forward-looking statements and are based on Boomi's current expectations. In some cases, you can identify these statements by forward-looking words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "confidence," "may," "plan," "potential," "should," "will" and "would," or similar expressions. Actual results, hiring, customer trends, and events in future periods may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements because of a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors, including the challenge of finding and onboarding new personnel, marketplace trends, ongoing management attention to the market, the uncertainties associated with technology changes and the development and release of new technology. Boomi and Dell Technologies assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements.

SOURCE Boomi

Related Links

http://www.boomi.com

