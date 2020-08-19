Boomi aXis for SAP Released as First iPaaS Solution to Accelerate Business Decisions on SAP

CHESTERBROOK, Pa., Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Boomi™, a Dell Technologies™ business, extends its portfolio of solutions for EiPaaS by announcing Boomi aXis for SAP at SAP insider's S/4HANA2020 interactive event. With Boomi aXis for SAP, users can more easily and quickly exchange SAP data on a single platform to swiftly facilitate business decisions. In today's dynamic market environment where businesses are making quick pivots and seeking critical short-term advantages, Boomi aXis for SAP strategically advances organizations towards their goals.

The first EiPaaS solution of its kind for the SAP ecosystem, Boomi aXis for SAP seamlessly extracts and updates data from/to the SAP ecosystem, leveraging predefined configurations, and shortening process time by removing resource constraints.

Boomi aXis for SAP breaks down silos, empowering lines-of-business to optimize business processes and leverage SAP and non-SAP for Event Driven Architecture (EDA) and Artificial Intelligence (AI), enabling users to make informed decisions quicker.

"Due to the complex nature of ERP systems, we hear from customers that it's an ongoing challenge to get data to apply business process improvements and create new solutions crossing multiple systems," said Ed Macosky, senior vice president, Product at Boomi. "Our goal at Boomi is to give customers a self-service platform to get any data when they need it. Boomi aXis for SAP uses SAP's predefined business logic and administrator configuration so customers now have a self-service ability to innovate, and at a greater speed."

Boomi aXis for SAP utilizes advantageous EiPaaS capabilities, including data management and low-code application development, on the same platform. Boomi's solution highlights data wizards to take the guess work out of how SAP defines its data by populating table relationships at a glance. This includes what and where to look for data and automatically recommends the best data relationships. Beyond data extraction, Boomi is uniquely positioned to bring together legacy and modern applications, data, devices, and people to discover, move, manage, synchronize, govern, and build customer journeys by enhancing its Unified Platform.

WWZ, a large Switzerland-based utility services company offering quadruple play telecommunications, energy, gas, water, and heating solutions, realizes the advantages of Boomi and Boomi aXis for SAP.

"To continue to strengthen our market position, we created a new line of services to deliver fiber as a subscription to our install base of 60,000 cable-Internet customers," said Stefan Willi, chief technology officer for WWZ Energie AG. "One of our largest challenges was to extract a high volume of SAP data continuously and with ease to feed various applications within our ecosystem. We needed to find ways to reduce time and complexity within the new subscription service stream. Using Boomi, we experienced a 9x time reduction by leveraging pre-defined SAP templates and exchange data efficiently, between applications to achieve our business goals."

SAP, Boomi and Dell Technologies

Boomi connects customer experiences to SAP, linking third-party systems and data to SAP with an agnostic, enterprise-class, cloud-based digital platform. Boomi SAP Certifications include SAP S/4HANA® and SAP NetWeaver®. Dell Technologies is SAP's Global Strategic Partner and service provider and has been partnering with SAP for more than 20+years, with over 15,000 joint customers. Dell received the SAP Pinnacle Award in 2019 at SAP Sapphire.

Boomi Axis for SAP is now available and can be delivered by its GSI and SI partners. Boomi participated in a session at SAP insider's S/4HANA2020 interactive event where more information about today's announcement was revealed. Please click here to learn more.

About Boomi

Boomi, a Dell Technologies business, instantly connects everyone to everything with our cloud-native, unified, open, and intelligent platform. Boomi's integration platform as a service (iPaaS) is trusted by more than 12,000 customers globally for its speed, ease-of-use, and lower total cost of ownership. As the pioneer at fueling intelligent use of data, Boomi's vision is to make it quick and easy for customers and partners to discover, manage, and orchestrate data, while you connect applications, processes, and people for better, faster outcomes.

For more information, visit http://www.boomi.com.

© 2020 Boomi Inc. Dell, Dell Technologies, Boomi, the 'B' logo, Atom, AtomSphere, Molecule, and Dell Boomi are trademarks of Dell Inc., or its subsidiaries. All rights reserved. Other names or marks may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

Contact:

Emma McCulloch

Boomi

415-420-7194

[email protected]

Shevaun Betzler

Highwire PR

415-692-0748, ext. 7

[email protected]

Special note:

Statements in this material that relate to future results, future hiring, and future events or investment are forward-looking statements and are based on Boomi's current expectations. In some cases, you can identify these statements by forward-looking words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "confidence," "may," "plan," "potential," "should," "will" and "would," or similar expressions. Actual results, hiring, customer trends, and events in future periods may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements because of a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors, including the challenge of finding and onboarding new personnel, marketplace trends, ongoing management attention to the market, the uncertainties associated with technology changes and the development and release of new technology. Boomi and Dell Technologies assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements.

SOURCE Boomi

Related Links

http://www.boomi.com

