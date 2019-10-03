Boomi Honors Award-Winning Customers in Boomi World '19 Customer Excellence Awards

WASHINGTON, Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Boomi, a Dell Technologies business, today announced the winners of the company's annual customer program that took place at Boomi World in Washington D.C. These awards recognize outstanding customers who, during the past year, have truly accelerated business outcomes for their respective companies.

Boomi honored customers who are managing complex data challenges and leading strategic projects within their organizations, including everything from Internet of Things (IoT) projects to setting up effective data governance capabilities. These awards recognize the accomplishments that organizations drive through the innovations with the Boomi Atomsphere Platform.

"These seven companies, the vanguard of our more than 9000 customers, highlight the unlimited possibilities for innovation that the Boomi platform makes possible," said Chris McNabb, CEO of Dell Boomi. "Celebrating their achievements at our annual conference is exhilarating for me. We are continually impressed with how our customers take Boomi's innovation and apply it to solve their most pressing digital unification challenges to drive business outcomes."

Winners were selected by a team of Boomi executives. Submissions were evaluated based on the judging criteria, including transformational impact, creativity and innovation, scope and complexity, and environmental or social impact.

Winners were awarded in the following categories;

ROI - Anglicare Southern Queensland

Emerging Technologies - University of Melbourne

Innovator – Orix Australia

Change Agent

APJ - Flinders University



EMEA - Jacobs Douwe Egberts (JDE)

North America - Gilead Sciences

- Philanthropy - American Cancer Society

