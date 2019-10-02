Boomi Kicks Off Annual Conference in Washington D.C.

WASHINGTON, Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Boomi , a Dell Technologies business, today unveiled conversational AI solutions for partners to take to market, its new brand identity, and winners of the Boomi Partner Program Awards at its annual conference Boomi World 2019.

Boomi CEO, Chris McNabb, in front of an audience of thousands of customers and partners, spoke about the company's track record, and announced its new brand identity as it continues its mission to create accelerated business outcomes for its customers. Boomi's brand connects the success of the past, with the company's vision of the future. Boomi's new, simple and modern brand reflects Boomi's priority of community and education. Boomi enables customers and users to find new ways forward in their business and explore the corners of the 'Boomiverse' – Boomi's newly enhanced user community. The Boomiverse is a universe of learners, contributors and educators that come from different industries and expertise.

"As Boomi continues to grow, innovate and lead the industry, we are enabling our customers to achieve accelerated business outcomes. Our new brand is a visual representation of that and matches who we are today and who we want to be tomorrow," said Chris McNabb, CEO at Boomi. "We are excited to be celebrating our achievements and the successes of our customers and partners, here in Washington D.C."

During his keynote, Chris McNabb showcased how partners can leverage the capabilities of the unified Boomi platform to deliver ground breaking solutions incorporating conversational AI - solutions that will provide a new, personalized, effective way to communicate with their customers.

These capabilities utilize the Boomi Bot Framework, a bundle of assets that enable a low-code application developer to build a chatbot that supports any combination of business rules and AI. This set of pre-built assets is 'more packaged' than a classic code-level Software Development Kit and it is more flexible and less restricted than a standalone bot-configuration platform. Thus, enables easy innovation and quick time to value.

Partner Program Awards

Boomi's Partner Awards honor companies that understand the vital importance of accelerating business outcomes. These partners are a crucial part of Boomi's ecosystem and provide invaluable support to the company and mutual customers.

Honored at the Partner Summit, Boomi recognized some of its outstanding partners in the annual awards ceremony. Winners for 2019 include:

Worldwide Partner of the Year – Accenture

Worldwide Partner Excellence Award – Slalom

Innovation Partner of the Year – Deloitte

North American Partner of the Year – Eide Bailly

EMEA Partner of the Year – Digia

APJ Partner of the Year – RXP

Embedded Partner of the Year – ADP

Alliance Partner of the Year – Oracle NetSuite

Boomi World Sponsors

Boomi World is supported by sponsoring partners including Accenture as the Titanium global sponsor, Oracle NetSuite and Slalom as Platinum sponsors, Kitepipe, Infosys, Solace, Deloitte as Diamond and Aspire Systems, AWS, Gurus, Jade Global, VistaVu and Wipro in the Gold level. Exhibitor sponsors include Infoverity, Loqate, Perficient, RSystems and Thru.

To join the Boomi World conversation on Twitter use #BoomiWorld19 . To learn more about Boomi World, visit: https://boomi.com/boomiworld/ .

About Boomi

Boomi , a Dell Technologies business, quickly and easily unites everything in your digital ecosystem so you can achieve better business outcomes, faster. Boomi's intelligent, flexible, scalable platform accelerates your business results by linking your data, systems, applications, processes and people. Harnessing the power of the cloud to unify everything inside and outside of a business, Boomi gives more than 9000 organizations the ability to future proof their application strategy. For more information, visit http://www.boomi.com .

