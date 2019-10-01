Boomi Launches The Boomi Molecule, The First Ever AWS Quick Start(s) that enables iPaaS for Amazon Web Services

WASHINGTON, Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Boomi, a Dell Technologies business, today announced the launch of the Boomi Molecule AWS Quick Start. The Boomi Molecule is the first AWS Quick Start(s) that enables an Integration Platform as a Service (iPaaS) for Amazon Web Services (AWS), providing customers the ability to configure and run a Boomi Molecule on AWS at the click of a button implementing specific AWS best practices for security and high availability.

Customers can drastically reduce the amount of time it takes for them to deploy a Boomi Molecule into their AWS environment using the Boomi Molecule AWS Quick Start. The Boomi Molecule AWS Quick Start can reduce hundreds of manual procedures into just a few steps, so customers can build a Boomi Molecule production environment quickly and can start using it immediately. The Boomi Molecule AWS Quick Start includes a reference architecture, as well as a deployment guide, providing easy to understand instructions on how to deploy a fully functioning Boomi Molecule cluster on AWS in less than 30 minutes.

Boomi's low code iPaaS is designed to enable easy application and data integration for AWS customers seeking to connect, migrate, manage, and govern data across their hybrid, SaaS, and AWS applications, reducing time to configure and deploy cloud operations. The Boomi Molecule is a single-tenant, clustered runtime that runs separate from the platform and allows multiple processes to run concurrently.

"At Boomi, we are constantly working to deliver on our goal for ultimate customer satisfaction, which is already high, and at the same time seeking to ensure accelerated business outcomes for our customers," said Steve Wood, Chief Product Officer at Boomi. "With the Boomi Molecule on AWS Quick Start, customers can drastically reduce their time to deploy and, as a result, their time-to-value, while benefiting from the flexibility and scalability of Boomi products."

For more information about The Boomi Molecule on the AWS Cloud Quick Start, visit https://aws.amazon.com/quickstart/architecture/dell-boomi-molecule

About Boomi

Boomi, a Dell Technologies business, quickly and easily unites everything in your digital ecosystem so you can achieve better business outcomes, faster. Boomi's intelligent, flexible, scalable platform accelerates your business results by linking your data, systems, applications, processes and people. Harnessing the power of the cloud to unify everything inside and outside of a business, Boomi gives more than 9000 organizations the ability to future proof their application strategy. For more information, visit http://www.boomi.com .

© 2019 Boomi Inc. Dell, Boomi, and Dell Boomi are trademarks of Dell Inc. or its subsidiaries. Other names or marks may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

Contact:

Emma McCulloch

Boomi

415-420-7194

emma.mcculloch@dell.com

Shevaun Betzler

Highwire PR

415-692-0748, ext. 7

shevaun@highirepr.com

SOURCE Boomi

Related Links

http://www.boomi.com

