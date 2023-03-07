Boomi Selects Kitepipe to Speak at the Gartner Data & Analytics Summit

Kitepipe CEO and Founder Larry Cone will speak at the Gartner Data & Analytics Summit on behalf of Boomi, on March 20, 2023 in Orlando, Florida.

WILMINGTON, N.C., March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kitepipe is pleased to announce that its CEO and Founder, Larry Cone, will be part of the Boomi panel about ERP modernization at the Gartner Data & Analytics Summit. The conference will take place on March 20 – 22, 2023 in Orlando, Florida, with the panel, "Boomi: Making ERP Modernization Real with Intelligent Data Automation and Integration," happening on Monday, March 20 at 4 p.m.

Boomi and Kitepipe have come together to deliver the ideal platform for achieving successful business outcomes through data integration. The presentation will explore how the platform harnesses the true power of data automation and integration by focusing on data quality and consistency to speed ERP system modernization. Attendees can expect to learn about reaching Digital Transformation through ERP modernization, navigating data automation and integration challenges, and finding success in spend management and e-commerce. Cone will also share real-world examples of how Boomi's platform coupled with Kitepipe's integration and hosting services has helped businesses overcome modernization bottlenecks.

Kitepipe has been a trusted partner in the Boomi ecosystem for eight years, most notably as one of just 11 Platinum Partners in the world. Cone founded Kitepipe in 2011 in response to the need for a Boomi-focused services team that could deliver all the promise of this powerful integration platform. A proven IT technology and services executive with 30 years of experience, Cone is a proven closer for complex enterprise integration services sales, developer of technical talent, thought leader in integration architecture, and visionary for the business impact of the cloud.

Kitepipe is thrilled to represent Boomi at the Gartner Data & Analytics Summit, which brings together data and analytics leaders from around the world. "I am honored to have been invited to speak at the Gartner Data & Analytics Summit on behalf of Boomi," said Cone. "ERP modernization is an increasingly critical topic for businesses of all sizes, and I look forward to sharing my insights and experiences with attendees."

To learn more about Larry Cone and Kitepipe, visit kitepipe.com.

About Kitepipe

Kitepipe knows Boomi better.™ Kitepipe's 100% North American team empowers Boomi users to build, maintain and improve their Boomi integrations, from AWS to NetSuite, Salesforce to SAP, and beyond. Our experts have completed over 500+ successful integration projects, have over 70 Boomi certifications, and have even authored training courses for Boomi.com.

