Boomi Strengthens Effort to Accelerate Customer Modernization With AWS

CHESTERBROOK, Pa., Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Boomi™, a Dell Technologies™ business, and a leading provider of cloud-based integration platform as a service (iPaaS), today announced an expansion of its relationship with Amazon Web Services (AWS). Boomi, an AWS Technology Partner, has released Boomi Kubernetes Molecule on AWS Quick Start to help customers on AWS modernize through enterprise data integration and improve delivery of integrated experiences. Additionally, Boomi has joined the AWS Public Sector Partner Program, further extending its focus on the government, education, and non-profit sector.

Boomi continually looks for new ways to work with AWS through pre-built offerings that help customers expedite the process to get started with the Boomi AtomSphere™ Platform so that they can begin designing and building their application and event-driven data integrations. Following the Boomi Molecule on AWS Quick Start introduced in 2019, the Boomi Kubernetes Molecule on AWS Quick Start enables customers to drastically slash the time to deploy a Boomi Molecule on Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service (Amazon EKS). By reducing hundreds of processes that could take days to implement to a few simple steps, Boomi allows customers to deploy in under an hour. In addition, customers will be able to leverage the scalability of deploying a Boomi Molecule on Amazon EKS while also utilizing the reference architectures and deployment guides.

"We're constantly seeking ways to help customers advance their migration to the cloud and application modernization efforts with a platform-based approach that enables integrated experiences, which instantly connect people to what they want," said Ed Macosky, Head of Product at Boomi. "Boomi's relationship with AWS and the development of the new Boomi Kubernetes Molecule on AWS Quick Start better enables customers to deliver integrated experiences. Through a simplified path to launching an elastic Boomi runtime at scale, customers can accelerate cloud modernization on AWS projects."

By joining the AWS Public Sector Partner Program, Boomi can help federal, state, and local government entities and agencies modernize and transform applications and IT to better serve citizens and communities on AWS. Program participation also aids higher education organizations' efforts to support remote learning, resilience, and campus re-entry. In 2019, the Boomi AtomSphere Platform achieved U.S. FedRAMP authorization , and Boomi is now a recognized Authority to Operate (ATO) on AWS Partner . ATO on AWS outlines standards in security, authorization, and monitoring of cloud services and products.

Today's announcement from Boomi follows the recent introduction of the Boomi iPaaS Connector for Amazon EventBridge , an out-of-the-box integration connector. Customers use the Boomi Connector for Amazon EventBridge as a source for their Amazon EventBridge integrations.

Boomi's industry-leading iPaaS is designed to make it faster and easier to unify data, systems, applications, processes, and people. The Boomi AtomSphere Platform can help manage the movement of data across hybrid cloud landscapes, bringing all data together in real time.

For more information about Boomi's solutions for AWS please click here . Additional details on the Boomi Kubernetes Molecule on AWS Quick Start can be found in this Boomiverse community article .

About Boomi

Boomi, a Dell Technologies business, powers the data economy by enabling organizations to instantly connect people to what they want. Trusted by more than 12,000 customers globally for its speed, ease-of-use, and lower total cost of ownership, the Boomi AtomSphere Platform is cloud-native, unified, scalable, open and secure. As the pioneer of cloud-based integration platform as a service (iPaaS) and fueling the intelligent use of data, Boomi radically simplifies and streamlines our customers' ability to deliver Integrated Experiences fast. These Integrated Experiences are underpinned by harmonized data, connectivity across applications, processes, and devices to ultimately deliver better human engagement, and accelerated business outcomes. For more information, visit http://www.boomi.com .

© 2020 Boomi Inc. Dell, Dell Technologies, Boomi, the 'B' logo, Atom, AtomSphere, Molecule, and Dell Boomi are trademarks of Dell Inc., or its subsidiaries. All rights reserved. Other names or marks may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

Contact:

Eric Doyne

Boomi

415-652-8452

[email protected]

Alex Cardenas

[email protected]

650.218.8576

Special note:

Statements in this material that relate to future results, future hiring, and future events or investment are forward-looking statements and are based on Boomi's current expectations. In some cases, you can identify these statements by forward-looking words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "confidence," "may," "plan," "potential," "should," "will" and "would," or similar expressions. Actual results, hiring, customer trends, and events in future periods may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements because of a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors, including the challenge of finding and onboarding new personnel, marketplace trends, ongoing management attention to the market, the uncertainties associated with technology changes and the development and release of new technology. Boomi and Dell Technologies assume no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements.

SOURCE Boomi